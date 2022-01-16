Jack Harrison scored a stunning hat-trick as Leeds made light of a long list of absentees in a thrilling 3-2 win at West Ham.

Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season. West Ham hit back twice through Bowen and Pablo Fornals, but Harrison’s well-taken third goal ended their four-match winning streak. Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray. But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement, with boss Marcelo Bielsa insisting before the game “we don’t have any reasons to ask for it”.

The Hammers are also low on numbers, missing Tomas Soucek through Covid-19 again, and three matches in a week looked to have caught up with them. The Whites had limped out of the FA Cup at the same ground last weekend but started this match with far more purpose and took the lead after 10 minutes. Luke Ayling’s ball over the top sent Raphinha clear down the right and his cut-back found Mateusz Klich in the area. Kilch’s shot was beaten away by Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski, but Adam Forshaw was first to the loose ball and laid it back for Harrison to lash home. Leeds’ injury problems deepened midway through the first half when both Forshaw and Junior Firpo limped off. West Ham equalised in the 34th minute, Bowen giving Stuart Dallas the slip to nod Aaron Cresswell’s corner home. But Leeds retook the lead almost immediately when Ayling flicked on a corner from Raphina and Harrison pounced at the far post.

Jack Harrison in the Premier League this season before today:



‣ Goals: 1 (1.44 xG)

‣ Shots: 17 (6 on target)



Jack Harrison against West Ham today:



‣ Goals: 3 (1.02 xG)

‣ Shots: 4 (3 on target)



He was 500/1 pre-match for a hat-trick!



🔥 #LUFC