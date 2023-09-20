Sporting Life
Lundstram Rangers

Rangers vs Real Betis betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
17:52 · WED September 20, 2023

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt John Lundstram to be carded at 4/1 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 3

Home 6/4 | Draw 9/4 | Away 17/10

Domestically, Rangers are already four points off the pace set by their rivals Celtic and have already lost twice to their Old Firm rivals. An evening in Europe will provide some welcome respite from a super start.

The 2021/22 Europa League finalists return to the competition after a year in the Champions League. The Gers entered through the trap door after they were beaten 7-3 by PSV Eindhoven in this season's qualifying.

Real Betis currently sit 10th in La Liga and head to Glasgow looking to bounce back from a 5-0 thumping at the Camp Nou.

It means Manuel Pellegrini’s side have won as many games (3) and they have lost (3) so far this season.

What are the best bets?

John Lundstram
John Lundstram is action for Rangers

JOHN LUNDSTRAM’s price TO BE CARDED looks huge at Ibrox. It has divided opinion across different bookmakers, bet365 have this as short as 15/8.

The midfielder has picked up two in nine appearances this campaign and based on his domestic career cards per 90 average (0.17) you could make a case the 4/1 available is a touch short.

On the continent, he is a lot more cynical, accumulating five cards in 19 appearances.

He will be trying to contain Isco on Thursday, La Liga’s fourth most fouled player drawing 2.80 per game and two cards from opposition central midfielders in five domestic appearances.

BuildABet @ 14/1

  • Both teams to score
  • Over 3.5 goals
  • John Lundstram to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Michael Beale Rangers
Rangers manager Michael Beale

The visitors head to the Ibrox with their tails between their legs following a 5-0 thumping at the Camp Nou at the weekend, highlighting their defensive fragility.

Their talisman Nabil Fekir faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but even so, the Spanish side have had no issues finding the net against lesser opposition this campaign scoring two or more goals in four of their seven fixtures.

Excluding their two 1-0 defeats in the Old Firm, the Gers have not had any issues in front of goal, scoring in all bar one of their 12 fixtures.

Goals looks a runner on Thursday.

Score prediction: Rangers 2-2 Real Betis (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)

Team news

Manuel Pellegrini
Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini

Michael Beale will be without Todd Cantwell, Steven Davis and Kieran Dowell. Danilo was forced off at the weekend and required surgery meaning Abdallah Sima should lead the line for the Gers.

Elsewhere, John Lundstram should partner Nico Raskin at the base of midfield.

The most notable absence for the visitors is Nabil Fekir who is sidelined with a knee injury. Claudio Bravo and William Carvalho are also unavailable

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram, Matondo, Roofe, Lawrence; Sima

Real Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Riad, Miranda; Altimira, Roca, Henrique, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose

Match facts

  • This will be Rangers and Real Betis’ first meeting in any European competition, the Gers don’t have the best track record against Spanish teams though having lost their last 15 major European games.
  • Real Betis’ only previous encounter with a Scottish side in major European competition was against Celtic in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stages, they won 4-3 at home before losing 3-2 away from home.
  • Ibrox is a fortress on European nights, Rangers have won five of their last six Europa League matches at home, drawing the other.

Odds correct at 1550 BST (20/09/23)

