Rangers vs Real Betis betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt John Lundstram to be carded at 4/1 (William Hill)
Domestically, Rangers are already four points off the pace set by their rivals Celtic and have already lost twice to their Old Firm rivals. An evening in Europe will provide some welcome respite from a super start.
The 2021/22 Europa League finalists return to the competition after a year in the Champions League. The Gers entered through the trap door after they were beaten 7-3 by PSV Eindhoven in this season's qualifying.
Real Betis currently sit 10th in La Liga and head to Glasgow looking to bounce back from a 5-0 thumping at the Camp Nou.
It means Manuel Pellegrini’s side have won as many games (3) and they have lost (3) so far this season.
JOHN LUNDSTRAM’s price TO BE CARDED looks huge at Ibrox. It has divided opinion across different bookmakers, bet365 have this as short as 15/8.
The midfielder has picked up two in nine appearances this campaign and based on his domestic career cards per 90 average (0.17) you could make a case the 4/1 available is a touch short.
On the continent, he is a lot more cynical, accumulating five cards in 19 appearances.
He will be trying to contain Isco on Thursday, La Liga’s fourth most fouled player drawing 2.80 per game and two cards from opposition central midfielders in five domestic appearances.
The visitors head to the Ibrox with their tails between their legs following a 5-0 thumping at the Camp Nou at the weekend, highlighting their defensive fragility.
Their talisman Nabil Fekir faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but even so, the Spanish side have had no issues finding the net against lesser opposition this campaign scoring two or more goals in four of their seven fixtures.
Excluding their two 1-0 defeats in the Old Firm, the Gers have not had any issues in front of goal, scoring in all bar one of their 12 fixtures.
Goals looks a runner on Thursday.
Score prediction: Rangers 2-2 Real Betis (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Michael Beale will be without Todd Cantwell, Steven Davis and Kieran Dowell. Danilo was forced off at the weekend and required surgery meaning Abdallah Sima should lead the line for the Gers.
Elsewhere, John Lundstram should partner Nico Raskin at the base of midfield.
The most notable absence for the visitors is Nabil Fekir who is sidelined with a knee injury. Claudio Bravo and William Carvalho are also unavailable
Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram, Matondo, Roofe, Lawrence; Sima
Real Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Riad, Miranda; Altimira, Roca, Henrique, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose
Odds correct at 1550 BST (20/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.