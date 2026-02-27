Rangers vs Celtic tips, predictions, best bets and Old Firm preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 2pts Rangers to win at 13/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

We're not quite at the stage where we can claim there's a contrast in confidence between Glasgow's two clubs. They head into their fourth meeting of the season in slightly different places though, with negative results understandably drawing more scrutiny when they involve either Celtic or Rangers. Rangers have found new life under Danny Röhl. Hearts are the only side to get the better of his since his arrival at Ibrox but they did recently put four past the league leaders. Draws have been a feature of recent weeks but the belief remains that they can secure another Scottish Premiership title. We would have previously said that Celtic are in the same boat. Martin O'Neill's first interim spell delivered results as did the start of his second but events of the past couple of weeks has seen the doubt creep in.

They did beat Stuttgart in Europa League action on Thursday night but they were already 4-1 down from the first leg. That came with Hibernian's surprise win at Parkhead wedged in between. Add in the battles between supporters and those at boardroom level and it's not an atmosphere which makes you believe they'll end with a title. Rangers, having beaten Celtic during Wilfried Nancy's disastrous spell at the helm, will know the opportunity is there again. It's a bit of a surprise to see a RANGERS WIN priced up at 6/5 across the board with some bookmakers going 13/10. That said, you'd expect them to drift into odds-on by kick-off. I'd say they're still worth taking at 19/20. No side has taken more points than Rangers' 47 since Röhl was appointed in October - that's nine better than Hearts.

Celtic would have been closer to that figure had they not gone with the Nancy experiment but it's hard to oppose a home side in form such as this. At Ibrox, it's nine wins and a draw from the ten in the previously-stated period. They've conceded just six times, scoring 23 in response. This is an attack which can exploit a Celtic defence which has shipped at least twice in six of their last ten across all competitions. The visitors have also had the added games of their Europa League knockout tie with an outing to Germany on Thursday night. It's a quick turnaround and the recent Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday schedule could catch up with them. With Röhl now having some experience in this fixture, coupled with their own great form, a home win feels the straightforward selection on Sunday.