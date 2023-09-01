Rangers vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore has recorded more than 25pts profit in the opening weeks of the 2023-24 football season. Follow him here - @MickeyBeardmore

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 11/8 | Draw 13/5 | Draw 9/5

What are the best bets in Rangers v Celtic? Put all the above together and you can see how hard this one is to call, especially so early in the season and with bragging rights at stake – Celtic seem the better team but Rangers could rally after their midweek mauling. The outright outcome, as often in a derby, is surely best swerved and I instead want to focus on lively Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley who has blossomed since moving north of the border from MK Dons. Since joining the Bhoys, the 22-year-old has played 63 times in the Scottish top flight and Champions League, scoring nine times but, more importantly, recording 51 efforts on target. That’s not far off testing the goalkeeper every game on average and makes the 13/8 Betway offer on O’RILEY 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET look the standout bet in this game. CLICK HERE to back O'Riley 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet

Given how confidently he’s begun this campaign in particular – eight shots on target in three SPL games, scoring twice – I’ll also chance a smaller stake on O’RILEY 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET at a tasty 9/1, also with Betway. CLICK HERE to back O'Riley 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet I don’t want to do a disservice to Gers fans either so we’ll add JAMES TAVERNIER 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET to the staking plan at a mammoth price of 12/5 with the same firm. Since the start of 2022-23, the defender-cum-wing-back has enjoyed 47 efforts on target in 47 SPL and UCL games. It doesn’t take a genius to work out that’s one per game and huge value. CLICK HERE to back Tavernier 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet

Rangers 14+ shots Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been a reliable source of goals since joining the Bhoys in the summer of 2021, netting 41 times in 59 Scottish Premiership appearances. He also bagged five goals in the six league and cup Old Firm derbies last term.

Rangers have been a very attacking side this term, attempting 21 shots per game. Obviously the improved quality of opposition will lessen that but we can still expect them to unleash a decent amount in a derby in front of their home fans. Score prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct 1850 BST (01/09/23)

Team news Rangers are still without injured trio Steven Davis, Kieran Dowell and Ridvan Yilmaz. Michael Beale must decide whether to stick with the side that lost so heavily in Holland or make changes but his options are relatively limited. Celtic’s injury list is even longer with Cameron Carter-Vickers, James McCarthy, Maik Nawrocki, Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi, Marco Tilio, Stephen Welsh and Oh Hyeon-Gyu out.

Predicted line-ups Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin; Cantwell; Matondo, Dessers Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Yang