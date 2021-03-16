Europa League betting tips: Rangers v Slavia Prague best bets and preview

Fresh from a couple of winners in the Europa League last week, Jake Pearson has picked out his best bet as Rangers host Slavia Prague.

Football betting tips: Rangers v Slavia Prague 1pt Slavia Prague to win at 5/2 (SBK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A goal within the opening 10 minutes for Slavia Prague in the first leg of this tie and Rangers suddenly had their backs against the wall. But a first-half reply from Filip Helander gave the Scottish side a vital away goal, meaning Prague now need to score in Scotland to avoid being dumped out of the Europa League. This season has been a wonderful one for Rangers, regaining the league title for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign, as well as making it to the last 16 of the Europa League.

This has marked Steven Gerrard out as a real manager to follow, and he has already been heavily linked with a return to his boyhood club Liverpool. This is arguably the biggest test for his Rangers team, coming up against a side full of experience and nous. Slavia Prague are 14 points clear at the top of the Czech First League, so will have their sights firmly set on a spot in the quarter finals of the Europa League. Slavia have already enjoyed a good European campaign this season, finishing second in group c before sweeping aside Premier League high-flyers Leicester in the last round of the competition. It was in that game that Slavia demonstrated the extent of their experience and tactical awareness. That match felt like an old European tie, an English side looking impressive domestically before meeting clever, professional European opponents. Make no mistake about it, Slavia Prague deservedly beat Leicester, winning 3-1 on aggregate, and they will undoubtedly prove formidable opponents against Rangers. READ: Europa League best bets

Our match previews with best bets for the latest Europa League action

Rangers themselves were impressive in their Round of 32 tie against Royal Antwerp, winning 9-5 on aggregate, but this fixture is likely to be a much cagier affair and will be a huge test of Gerrard’s tactical ability as a manager. Their two matches against Antwerp played into Rangers’ hands, an attacking game with goals at the forefront of proceedings. But what can we expect when a side like Slavia Prague call upon their expertise in situations like these? Rangers arguably had the better of the first leg but Slavia Prague are by no means out of this tie, and given they need a win to progress, that looks a highly likely outcome. Click here to back Slavia Prague to win with Sky Bet Considering that SLAVIA PRAGUE were 6/5 to beat Rangers in their home fixture, their current price of 5/2, even factoring home advantage into Rangers’ price, seems far too big.

Rangers v Slavia Prague best bets and score prediction 1pt Slavia Prague to win at 5/2 (SBK) Score prediction: Rangers 0-1 Slavia Prague (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 16340 GMT (16/03/21)