The Old Firm duo renew their rivalry in the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend. Cam Pope previews the tie and picks out a best bet.
Just three weeks on from their seismic last meeting, Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for Sunday afternoon's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, with holders Gers knowing defeat to their treble-hunting neighbours will consign them to a trophyless season.
Celtic, all but confirmed as Premiership champions, won four Scottish Cups in a row between 2017 and 2020, but haven't reached a final since. However, their 2-1 League Cup final triumph over their old enemy in February means they are merely a handful of wins from a fifth treble in seven seasons.
And Celtic's 3-2 win in the league on April 8 means they have come out on top in three of the four derbies so far this season - a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January was the only time Rangers stopped them.
In fact, if we look further down the head-to-head record - and Rangers fans would rather not - we have to go back nine matches to find Gers' last victory. Breaking that duck will prove difficult.
Celtic have been a cut above this season, thanks in no small part to the goals of Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese magician has hit 23 league goals in 31 games - and what's more, he's done it at a rate of exactly 90 minutes per goal.
Unsurprisingly, I'm backing FURUHASHI TO SCORE ANYTIME - but what is surprising is the market-leading price of 6/4, considering he's hit three goals in three, including a brace against Rangers earlier this month.
While he couldn't find the net on Saturday as Celtic shared points with Motherwell, the 28-year-old has bagged seven in nine across all competitions and represents the champions-elect's best chance of inflicting a damning defeat on their rivals.
Quite simply, he's been a headache for Rangers all season, scoring five across the last three derbies (he made only a brief cameo appearance in the season's first in September) and he could well be the difference again this weekend.
Score prediction: Rangers 1-3 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
