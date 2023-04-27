You're joking. Not another one?

Just three weeks on from their seismic last meeting, Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for Sunday afternoon's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, with holders Gers knowing defeat to their treble-hunting neighbours will consign them to a trophyless season.

Celtic, all but confirmed as Premiership champions, won four Scottish Cups in a row between 2017 and 2020, but haven't reached a final since. However, their 2-1 League Cup final triumph over their old enemy in February means they are merely a handful of wins from a fifth treble in seven seasons.

And Celtic's 3-2 win in the league on April 8 means they have come out on top in three of the four derbies so far this season - a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January was the only time Rangers stopped them.

In fact, if we look further down the head-to-head record - and Rangers fans would rather not - we have to go back nine matches to find Gers' last victory. Breaking that duck will prove difficult.