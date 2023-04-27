Sporting Life
Rangers and Celtic

Rangers v Celtic tips: Scottish Cup best bets and preview

By Cameron Pope
14:25 · THU April 27, 2023

The Old Firm duo renew their rivalry in the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend. Cam Pope previews the tie and picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Scottish Cup

1pt Kyogo Furuhashi anytime goalscorer at 6/4 (William Hill)

You're joking. Not another one?

Just three weeks on from their seismic last meeting, Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for Sunday afternoon's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, with holders Gers knowing defeat to their treble-hunting neighbours will consign them to a trophyless season.

Celtic, all but confirmed as Premiership champions, won four Scottish Cups in a row between 2017 and 2020, but haven't reached a final since. However, their 2-1 League Cup final triumph over their old enemy in February means they are merely a handful of wins from a fifth treble in seven seasons.

And Celtic's 3-2 win in the league on April 8 means they have come out on top in three of the four derbies so far this season - a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January was the only time Rangers stopped them.

In fact, if we look further down the head-to-head record - and Rangers fans would rather not - we have to go back nine matches to find Gers' last victory. Breaking that duck will prove difficult.

Kick-off time: 13:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Rangers 12/5 | Draw 13/5 | Celtic 21/20

Celtic have been a cut above this season, thanks in no small part to the goals of Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese magician has hit 23 league goals in 31 games - and what's more, he's done it at a rate of exactly 90 minutes per goal.

Unsurprisingly, I'm backing FURUHASHI TO SCORE ANYTIME - but what is surprising is the market-leading price of 6/4, considering he's hit three goals in three, including a brace against Rangers earlier this month.

Rangers and Celtic

While he couldn't find the net on Saturday as Celtic shared points with Motherwell, the 28-year-old has bagged seven in nine across all competitions and represents the champions-elect's best chance of inflicting a damning defeat on their rivals.

Quite simply, he's been a headache for Rangers all season, scoring five across the last three derbies (he made only a brief cameo appearance in the season's first in September) and he could well be the difference again this weekend.

Rangers v Celtic best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Kyogo Furuhashi anytime goalscorer at 6/4 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Rangers 1-3 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Odds correct at 1245 GMT (27/04/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS