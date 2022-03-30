There will be plenty on the line for both Celtic and Rangers as the two Glasgow rivals meet each other at Ibrox on Sunday. Graham Ruthven previews the game and selects a best bet.

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 1pt Celtic to win at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Three points is all that separates Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and with just seven fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign left to play, this weekend’s result could have a major bearing on where the title ends up. Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic hold the advantage heading into the third Old Firm derby of the season. The Hoops have found their groove in recent weeks and are on an unbeaten run of 25 league matches stretching all the way back to September. Rangers have won their last three Scottish Premiership fixtures, but have dropped points no fewer than five times since the resumption of the season following the winter break in mid-January. Anything less than a win on derby day would deal a blow to the title hopes of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

February’s Old Firm derby made clear the progress Celtic have made under Postecoglou. Indeed, the Hoops were relentless in their high pressing and overall intensity in possession as they scored three first half goals in a dominant 3-0 win. It was a performance and result that highlighted the challenge Rangers face. As an attacking unit, Celtic are the strongest in Scotland right now. They have scored 69 goals in 31 league fixtures this season (compared to Rangers’ tally of 62 in 31) and it’s not even as if that level of firepower is unsustainable - Celtic are actually under-performing their Expected Goals (xG) tally this season by 13.3.

Celtic have also edged their rivals for clean sheets kept (17 to 14), big chances created per match (2.9 to to 1.9), average possession share per match (70.3% to 64.2%) and goals score per match (2.2 to 2.0) this season. Their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership is no fluke. The statistics underline their title credentials. Rangers are unbeaten in their last 19 Scottish Premiership matches at Ibrox, keeping clean sheets in eight of their last nine league outings at home. Celtic, though, have scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 13 away matches in the league. Something has got to give.

Rangers will need to move the ball quickly and with purpose to get around Celtic’s trademark high-press. If they can do that, van Bronckhorst’s team stand a good chance of exposing a Celtic defence that has its vulnerabilities when left exposed. If, however, Celtic stop Rangers from playing out, the hosts could be in for a difficult afternoon. Ryan Kent could be key for Rangers. The English winger is leading the Scottish Premiership for dribbles per 90 minutes (2.2) this season and could do some real damage to Celtic in quick transition if Rangers can open up space for him. Kent is a big game player and is priced at 4/1 as an anytime goalscorer. Given the form of both teams and the statistical evidence at hand, 2/1 for a CELTIC WIN looks too big, and is the selection. CLICK HERE to back Celtic to win with Sky Bet Postecoglou’s team boast the best away record in the Scottish Premiership this season, conceding just 14 times in 16 fixtures on the road, and have the ability to control Sunday’s match despite the feverish atmosphere Ibrox will produce. Victory for the Bhoys on Sunday would all-but secure the Scottish Premiership title too, not that they need any more incentive when heading to face their bitter rivals.