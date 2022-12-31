On that occasion an away win was generally priced at 2/1. Now you're lucky to get 6/5.

Celtic edged an even contest 2-1 in April, their first victory at Ibrox for almost three years and only their second in eight visits.

After a slowish start to life under Ange Postecoglou, their Scottish Premiership form has been truly incredible with the Hoops losing just once in 51 matches. All that being said, the champions are far too short to back on Monday.

Celtic head into the opening Old Firm derby of 2023 as understandable favourites given that they have won a remarkable 18 of 19 league games this season.

It's not just Celtic supporters who will feel optimistic about their side's chances either.

Rangers have won all four matches since Steven Gerrard's former assistant Michael Beale left QPR to return to Glasgow for the top job.

At the prices, it has to be worth getting his team onside in some capacity with the 11/8 about RANGERS DRAW NO BET advised. Last season's Europa League finalists were the same price just to win April's aforementioned game.

Just as the market seems to be favouring Celtic a tad too much for my liking, it also seems to be anticipating a goalfest, something I'm keen to oppose.

In three of Beale's four fixtures in charge the Light Blues have scored three times, but after their dramatic win at Aberdeen the new Rangers boss openly said he was very unhappy with his team's defending; they have since kept two clean sheets.

It seems likely the hosts will look to return to the foundations of Gerrard's reign, when they went an entire 38-game Premiership season unbeaten and conceded only 13 goals in the process, in a bid to get one over their rivals.

Eight of the 12 Old Firm derbies contested while the former England captain was at Ibrox saw BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land and the 29/20 about that happening again on Monday is certainly worth taking with his old lieutenant now at the helm.