Former Ibrox legend Giovanni van Bronckhorst is now the heavy odds-on favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager.
Van Bronckhorst spent three years at Ibrox as a player, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.
He was part of the team that won the domestic treble in 1998-99, before moving on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona, winning the Premier League and FA Cup with the Gunners plus La Liga, twice, and the Champions League with Barca.
As a manager, Van Bronckhorst took charge of Feyenoord in 2015, winning the KNVB Cup in his first season in charge.
His side followed that up by winning the Eredivisie in 2016/17 before winning the cup again the season after.
After departing Feyenoord in 2019, Van Bronckhorst had an unsuccessful spell in charge of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F which lasted just one season.
Odds correct at 1030 (16/11/21)
Van Bronckhorst being a Rangers legend, plus the fact he was touted as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, suggests he would be a shrewd appointment.
Frank Lampard is the only other candidate available in single digits.
Lampard had a successful spell at Derby by guiding them to the Championship play-off final, before taking on the manager's job at Chelsea.
After finishing fourth in his first season, Lampard was sacked early in the second as performances and results weren't that of a title challenging level.
Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is next in the betting, while Derek McInnes is 12/1 despite his Aberdeen side sitting in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership at present.
