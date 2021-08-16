Former Ibrox legend Giovanni van Bronckhorst is now the heavy odds-on favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager.

Van Bronckhorst spent three years at Ibrox as a player, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup. He was part of the team that won the domestic treble in 1998-99, before moving on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona, winning the Premier League and FA Cup with the Gunners plus La Liga, twice, and the Champions League with Barca. As a manager, Van Bronckhorst took charge of Feyenoord in 2015, winning the KNVB Cup in his first season in charge.

His side followed that up by winning the Eredivisie in 2016/17 before winning the cup again the season after. After departing Feyenoord in 2019, Van Bronckhorst had an unsuccessful spell in charge of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F which lasted just one season.

Next Rangers manager odds (odds via Sky Bet) 1/6 - Giovanni van Bronckhorst

7/1 - Frank Lampard

10/1 - Ronald Koeman

12/1 - Derek McInnes Odds correct at 1030 (16/11/21)

Van Bronckhorst being a Rangers legend, plus the fact he was touted as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, suggests he would be a shrewd appointment. Frank Lampard is the only other candidate available in single digits. Lampard had a successful spell at Derby by guiding them to the Championship play-off final, before taking on the manager's job at Chelsea.