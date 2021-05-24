Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad

The 35-year-old Real Madrid defender has struggled with injury for much of the season and has played only once since March because of a hamstring problem.

That has prompted Enrique to reluctantly leave him out of the 24-man party.

He told a press conference: “It’s clear that’s because he hasn’t been able to play or train with the squad.

“It hasn’t been easy. I had the chance to tell him last night. It’s difficult and tough, he’s been very professional, but I see it clearly that it’s a complicated decision. But I always search for the benefit of the squad.”

Ramos tweeted: “I have fought and worked every day, in body and soul, to be able to reach 100 per cent for Real Madrid and the national team but things don’t always work out the way we’d like.

“It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere.