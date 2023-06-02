The Portugal international, 23, has been a key performer for the Serie A club, having scored 41 goals and made 29 assists in 162 appearances.

That form had seen him linked with a move away from San Siro, notably to the Premier League, but Leao will stay in Italy for the next five years.

A club statement read: “AC Milan is pleased to announce that Rafael Leao has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2028.

“Since joining in the summer of 2019, Rafa boasts 162 appearances, 41 goals and 29 assists for the Rossoneri, and was named ‘Best Player in Serie A’ last season.

“AC Milan and Rafael continue their journey together.”