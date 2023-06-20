Sporting Life
Rafa Benitez is set to return to management

Rafa Benitez set to return to management as he closes in on new job

By Tom Carnduff
15:53 · TUE June 20, 2023

Rafa Benitez is set to return to management by becoming the next boss of LaLiga side Celta Vigo.

Multiple reports claim that Benitez turned down offers to manage in Saudi Arabia in order to make the switch to Spain.

The 63-year-old was linked with the vacancy at Leicester recently, while he was also believed to be a potential candidate to replace David Moyes at West Ham.

Carlos Carvalhal left his position at Celta Vigo following their top-flight survival last season - he has since become the favourite to return to Sheffield Wednesday.

Benitez has previously spoken about his desire to return to top level management.

"You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and because I did that and won some trophies, I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, but I like this one,'" he told Sky Sports.

"You need a project that with all the experience that I and my staff have, we can use our experience to build something but the problem is the project can only be three weeks before there is pressure. So we need some time and the right project."

Benitez guided Liverpool to the Champions League in 2005, alongside taking Chelsea to Europa League success in 2013. He also won the LaLiga title twice with Valencia in 2002 and 2004.

