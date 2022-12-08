Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Vincent Kompany's Burnley visit QPR when the Championship resumes
Vincent Kompany's Burnley visit QPR when the Championship resumes

QPR v Burnley: Championship best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
13:52 · THU December 08, 2022

Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley resume their promotion bid with a trip to managerless QPR on Sunday. Michael Beardmore has the preview and best bets including a 16/1 shout.

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pt Burnley to win at 11/8 (SBK)

1pt Tim Iroegbunam 1+ shots on target at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Tim Iroegbunam 2+ shots on target at 16/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Few managerial reigns have been as eventful as Michael Beale’s five months in charge of Queens Park Rangers.

The rookie boss led the Hoops to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after 16 games, just after turning down an approach from Premier League strugglers Wolves.

Four defeats and a draw later, they had slipped to sixth and Beale left to take over at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, where he had previously been assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Quite how QPR rebound from his departure only time will tell but the fixture scheduling has not exactly been kind, with league leaders Burnley their first post-World Cup break opposition.

Kick-off time: 1300 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

QPR 21/10 | Draw 23/10 | Burnley 13/10

Sporting Life app

Both teams will be missing attacking players due to Morocco’s World Cup exploits with QPR playmaker Ilias Chair and Burnley winger Anass Zaroury still out in Qatar.

They have each been in sparkling form this season but Chair is an automatic starter for Rangers, registering three goals and six assists this term.

Zaroury, meanwhile, has scored four goals in 13 games and has impressed too but the fact he has only started nine games shows the Clarets have plenty of firepower in reserve.

They have won eight of their last 10 matches and, although there’s no telling what effect the month off will have on both sides, the leaders look too big a price to turn down at 11/8 given Rangers’ dip, making BURNLEY TO WIN our first tip.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

One Rangers player I want onside in this game, however, is on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who is growing in confidence by the week during his spell in west London. That is evidenced by his increased shot output, which has been aided by his deployment in a more attacking role for the R’s in recent games.

The 19-year-old attempted just three shots in his first seven games (four starts, three off the bench) but has let fly 16 times in his past six matches – registering five shots on target in the process, although he's yet to score.

I’m not sure the bookies have cottoned on to that pattern yet, meaning the 5/2 on IROEGBUNAM 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET with Sky Bet provides exceptional value.

In one of those six games, he tested the goalkeeper twice so, with Chair absent and Rangers looking to others to step up, it’s also worth a small play on IROEGBUNAM 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 16/1.

QPR v Burnley best bets and score prediction

  • Burnley to win at 11/8 (SBK)
  • Tim Iroegbunam 1+ shots on target at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
  • Tim Iroegbunam 2+ shots on target at 16/1 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct 1330 GMT (08/12/22)

Championship restart
ALSO READ: Championship restart - outright analysis and tips

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS