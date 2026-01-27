PSG vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt PSG to win and both teams to score at 9/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

In an evening of wall-to-wall Champions League action, there’s plenty of fixtures which can stake a claim to being the one to watch as the group stage reaches its conclusion. PSG’s clash with Newcastle could be the pick of the bunch though. Two sides locked on 13 points, level on goal difference (+10), sat in sixth and seventh with PSG ahead on goals scored. The game might be lacking a slight bit of jeopardy as both sides are guaranteed at least a spot in the play-offs but there are technically 11 teams (although it is mathematically improbable for some of those said teams) who could leapfrog PSG or Newcastle should either lose. And dropping out of the top eight into the play-offs - and the extra two games which come with it - isn't ideal as we head towards the clichéd business end of the season.

Luis Enrique's PSG will fancy their chances of victory

PSG are looking to reach the last 16 in the Champions League for the 14th consecutive season. They have not lost the final group game in this competition for almost a decade and haven't been beaten in two home group games in 22 years. The hosts regained top spot in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a win over Auxerre. Luis Enrique did it whilst resting Achraf Hakimi and starting Ousmane Dembele on the bench. Hakimi recently returned from AFCON and he has been missed at right-back. The full-backs are pivotal to the way PSG play. Both him and Nuno Mendes on the other side of defence could potentially return to the XI here which would be a huge boost. It all looks a bit ominous for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe is missing a couple of key figures for the trip to Paris

The Magpies head to Paris off the back of a home defeat to Aston Villa and could be without Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. Away form has been an issue all campaign so heading to the holders' backyard without their most influential player will be tricky. Guimaraes tops his side's charts for goals, assists, yellow cards and fouls won. Remarkably, since his Premier League debut almost four years ago, Newcastle have not won any of the league games he has missed. On the road, the Magpies have only won three games in all competitions as well (Burnley, Everton and Union SG).

Siding with PSG looks the most sensible way in and combining the home side TO WIN with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE takes the price from 11/20 to 9/5. This bet landed for Marseille and Barcelona against Newcastle this term. The hosts have conceded ten times in Europe this season as the Parisians have won without keeping a clean sheet against Tottenham, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen.