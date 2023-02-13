PSG host Bayern Munich as the Champions League knockout rounds return on Tuesday. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

One of the few marquee match-ups of the Champions League Round of 16 starts in Paris. Both PSG and Bayern Munich are giants in the footballing world, domestic powerhouses that are expected to advance to the latter stages of this competition. Neither side are in the kind of form that would suggest a UCL trophy is on the cards, however, despite each leading their respective league table. Bayern head to the French capital holding just a single point advantage in a competitive Bundesliga campaign, while PSG's usual dominance has been a little stifled this season, currently five points clear of Marseille in Ligue 1.

The reasons behind relative underperformance of these two teams is difficult to pin down, consistent inconsistency a serious issue for Julian Nagelsmann and Christophe Galtier as we enter the business end of the season. It's therefore difficult to make much of the match odds giving the uncertainty the two bring to the fixture. Goals markets are a bit of a mystery in this one, too, with the set line floating between 2.5 and 3.5. Unders is a possible play with Kylian Mbappé a doubt and neither side firing from an attacking perspective, but it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see the pair be involved in a high-scoring thriller. Instead, it's best to focus on something we might know a little better. In that case, I'm happy to side with the indiscipline that the French side often display on all stages. PSG MOST BOOKING POINTS makes appeal at 6/4, a generous mark given their campaign thus far. CLICK HERE to back PSG most booking points with Sky Bet

Despite possessing by far the best squad in Ligue 1 that dominates the ball, PSG are in the top 10 in the league for cards received (44 in 23 games). We've all seen PSG completely lose the plot if things don't go their way, and although it's risky to expect it in the first leg of a knockout round, the price for the selection is a good one. At the other end, only two teams have received fewer yellow cards than Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (35 in 20 games), and no team has committed fewer fouls than the German champions.

