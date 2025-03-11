PSG knock Liverpool out of Champions League on penalties in round of 16

Ousmane Dembele made it 1-1 on aggregate with an early goal and the teams played each other to a standstill over 120 minutes.

Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones were the unfortunate ones who were denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG won the shoot-out 4-1.

There was more bad news for Arne Slot on the night with Trent Alexander-Arnold – his only fit right-back – sustaining an ankle injury which looks like keeping him out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

It was only Liverpool’s fourth loss in 28 penalty shoot-outs as even their hero from the win in Paris, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, could not get anywhere near any of PSG’s four shots.

But when Nunez missed his side’s second the writing was already on the wall and Jones’ failure with the third meant the end was swift as, for the first time in 40 occasions, Liverpool failed to progress after winning the first leg.

What began as a modern-day classic in the making ended in a tense, sketchy encounter with both sides fearful of making the mistake which would end their European hopes.

Liverpool may have a 15-point lead in the Premier League but the benefits of playing in a less taxing Ligue 1 showed in extra time with Slot’s side losing the physical battle.

That may have had something to do with the intensity they started the game with, much better than a week ago, and there was a reversal of roles with PSG not pressing as high or hard as they did at home.

The turnaround in fortunes also applied to the scoreline as after two good Mohamed Salah chances, one deflected over by his Parc des Princes nemesis Nuno Mendes, the visitors took the lead.

Mendes’ ball out of defence found Dembele in acres of space in the centre circle and he brilliantly slid in Bradley Barcola on the right.

Ibrahima Konate stretched to cut out his cross but diverted the ball behind goalkeeper Alisson, presenting Dembele with the easiest of his 23 goals in the last 17 matches.

The forward, then playing for Barcelona, famously missed a simple late chance to make it 4-0 in their 2019 semi-final first leg against Liverpool which paved the way for a historic Anfield comeback – a match he played no part in – so this was some delayed payback.

Alisson made important saves from Barcola and Dembele to prevent the tie slipping out of Liverpool’s grasp.

Konate had a shot tipped around the post by the otherwise unconvincing Donnarumma and Diogo Jota headed over but PSG still threatened, with Ryan Gravenberch getting an important touch as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s shot looked destined for the top corner.

Anxiety levels crept up after the break and Dominik Szoboszlai’s close-range goal, after Alexander-Arnold had retrieved his own shot that rebounded off a post, was ruled out for offside against Luis Diaz in the build-up.

Willian Pacho blocked another Szoboszlai shot, Donnarumma clawed out Diaz’s header and Salah’s volley from a corner was stopped as the game swung back in Liverpool’s favour.

Alexander-Arnold’s slow hobble around the pitch perimeter just when he was starting to become more effective was a huge blow – not just for what he offered but because it meant 21-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah was tasked with handling the fleet-footed Kvaratskhelia, which he did while also threatening at the other end with his header against the post bouncing back along the goal-line.

In extra time Lucas Beraldo, Joao Neves and Desire Doue all went close as Liverpool’s legs began to tire, with Alisson pulling off arguably his best save of the two games to deny Dembele.

Unfortunately for Liverpool that was the last time he would get near a PSG shot.