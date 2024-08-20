Preston appoint Paul Heckingbottom as new permanent manager

Preston have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their permanent new manager.

The former Leeds and Sheffield United boss replaces Ryan Lowe – following his departure by mutual consent last week – and will be assisted by Stuart McCall. Heckingbottom said: “I’m really delighted with it, ready to go and champing at the bit really. It’s a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision. “Experience is key. Knowing the players helps and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete.

🗣️ “We want to be a really, really competitive team in this league.” 👊



Watch Paul Heckingbottom's first interview as PNE manager. 📺#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 20, 2024

“We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there and that’s the aim. “The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league.” Heckingbottom, who won promotion as Barnsley boss in 2016, was sacked after just four months in charge of Leeds before guiding Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2023.

Preston director Peter Ridsdale added: “We identified that we wanted Paul to be the man to take us forward and moved swiftly over the weekend. “We met on Sunday, finalised the details late (on Monday) night and he’s here with us today, ready to get to work. “I’m now looking forward with confidence with Paul and Stuart McCall in charge and I think all Preston North End fans can be really excited about the season ahead.” Preston are currently 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table after respective 2-0 and 3-0 defeats to Sheffield United and Swansea in their opening two matches.