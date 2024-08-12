Sporting Life
West Ham boss David Moyes

Next Preston manager odds: David Moyes the favourite to replace Ryan Lowe

By Alex James
15:00 · MON August 12, 2024

Former West Ham and Manchester United manager David Moyes is the 4/1 favourite to replace Ryan Lowe at Preston.

Lowe departed by mutual consent after a 2-0 home loss to Sheffield United in their first match of the season.

He joined the club in December 2021 after leaving Plymouth, where he guided them to promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2019 - one season after achieving the same feat with Bury.

The club thanked him for his "hard work, dedication and commitment" during his time at Deepdale.

Next Preston manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • David Moyes - 4/1
  • Paul Heckingbottom - 4/1
  • Gary Rowett - 8/1
  • Liam Rosenior - 8/1
  • Callum Davidson - 10/1
  • Brian Barry-Murphy - 12/1
  • Mike Marsh - 12/1

Odds correct at 1440 BST (12/08/24)

David Moyes previously led Preston to the Second Division title
Moyes was previously in charge of the club from 1998 to 2002, when he led them to the Football League Second Division title in 2000.

More recently he managed the Hammers and, in his second spell in charge, guided them to the Europa Conference League final, where they beat Fiorentina to win the trophy.

The 61-year-old has been without a club following the expiration of his contract in the summer.

David Moyes with Europa Conference League trophy
David Moyes with the Europa Conference League trophy

The bookies' other favourite is former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The 47-year-old has been out of work following his sacking by the Blades in December 2023, when he was replaced by Chris Wilder.

Heckingbottom had won them promotion from the Championship as runners-up in 2021/22 but left them bottom of the Premier League when he was dismissed.

No further announcements regarding the position are expected to be made this week, with Mike Marsh, accompanied by Ched Evans and Peter Murphy, in charge of the team for their matches against Sunderland and Swansea.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

