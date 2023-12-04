Next Sheffield United manager odds: Paul Heckingbottom sacked by the Blades

Sheffield United have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom, with Chris Wilder expected to make a return to replace him.

The Blades have won just one of their 14 games this season, with a further two draws giving them five points from a possible 42. They sit bottom of the Premier League table. Saturday was their arguably worst result yet as they suffered a 5-0 hammering away at fellow strugglers Burnley . That coming around two months after an 8-0 defeat to Champions League outfit Newcastle. Jay Rodriguez fired the Clarets into the lead after just 17 seconds before Jacob Bruun Larsen made it two on the half hour mark.

Oli McBurnie's sending off for a second yellow card just before the break made an already difficult task even harder for the visitors and a late collapse followed, with Zeki Amdouni, Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho all on the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes of the contest. Heckingbottom guided the Blades to promotion last season, despite the club being placed under a transfer embargo at one stage. Star forward Iliman Ndiaye departed in the summer, and despite the arrivals of Cameron Archer and Gustavo Hamer, the club were unable to provide a serious budget to bolster the squad.

They've scored the fewest while conceding the most in England's top-flight, with the underlying data matching the actual numbers. Sheffield United are already huge 7/1 outsiders to avoid relegation this season - that's despite sitting just four points from safety. Wilder makes Blades return Chris Wilder returns having overseen United's previous rise to the Premier League. They would win the Sky Bet League One title in 2017, following it up with automatic promotion from the Championship two years later.

Chris Wilder guided Sheffield United from Sky Bet League One to the Premier League

In their first season back at the top table, the Blades finished 9th, just five points shy of the European places. However, the following campaign was nothing short of a disaster with Wilder sacked in March 2021. The club sat bottom with 14 points gained after 28 games at the time of his departure. A spell at Middlesbrough followed, but he was let go with the club winning just two of their first 11 league games of the 22/23 season. He's been out of work since May following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Watford, where he won three of his 11 games at the helm.