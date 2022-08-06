Sporting Life
Liverpool were unfortunate to be held by Fulham
Premier League xG: Expected goals scorelines for Saturday's opening weekend matches

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:10 · SAT August 06, 2022

We round up Saturday's action from across the Premier League in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline along with an Infogol fairness rating.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.
Our experts select a tip for every one of Saturday's Premier League fixtures
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored to earn Liverpool a point at Fulham, with the Reds having come from behind twice to cancel out two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

While the Reds weren't at their very best, particularly in the first half, they created more than enough on the day to deserve the win.

Jurgen Klopp's men generated four 'big chances' (0.35+ xG) to Fulham's one, which was Aleksandr Mitrovic's penalty.

Based on the quality of chances created, we can calculate that Liverpool had a 45.4% chance of scoring three or more goals.

Liverpool % chance scoring

Fulham had a 37.2% chance of netting two or more, which reflects in the fairness rating.

The result was far from ideal for Liverpool, but the xG data was still positive at both ends, creating plenty and limiting Fulham to just 0.50 non-penalty xG.

Keep an eye on Darwin Nunez. He was only brought onto the pitch in the 51st minute but managed to get on the end of three big chances equating to 1.54 xG.

He amassed 62% of Liverpool's total xG at the Cottage!

