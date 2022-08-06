ALSO READ: Our experts select a tip for every Premier League fixture on opening weekend

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored to earn Liverpool a point at Fulham, with the Reds having come from behind twice to cancel out two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

While the Reds weren't at their very best, particularly in the first half, they created more than enough on the day to deserve the win.

Jurgen Klopp's men generated four 'big chances' (0.35+ xG) to Fulham's one, which was Aleksandr Mitrovic's penalty.

Based on the quality of chances created, we can calculate that Liverpool had a 45.4% chance of scoring three or more goals.