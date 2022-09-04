We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Arsenal beat Tottenham in a thrilling north London derby, with goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka seeing them claim three points and bragging rights.
Harry Kane scored from the spot in the first half to level things up following Partey's curled opener, but after a sluggish start to the second half that saw Jesus restore the Gunners' lead, Spurs' task was made all the harder after Emerson Royal was shown a straight red for a challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.
Mikel Arteta's side continue to look incredibly impressive when playing at the Emirates, with this the 14th time in 23 home games since the start of last season in which they have racked up 2.0+ xGF.
Those kind of levels, coupled with the consistency, are what we see from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, highlighting just how strong the Gunners are in front of their own fans.
Not only did Arteta's side create plenty, but they limited a good Spurs attack to very little. Excluding Kane's penalty (0.80 xG), Antonio Conte's side generated just 0.79 xGF, so they can have no qualms about suffering their first defeat of the season.
Arsenal continue to hint that they are serious contenders for the title, and so far, it's hard to argue with that notion, with the Gunners having won the xG battle in all eight of their Premier League outings this season, including their sole defeat at Manchester United.
As for Spurs, the only games they have lost the xG battle in have come on the road. Conte's squad have now been second best at Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal according to this metric - three of last season's top seven. Perhaps an issue there for them?