Infogol xG: 2.26-1.59

Fairness rating: 79.37

Scorers: Partey 20', Jesus 49', Xhaka 67'; Kane 31'

Arsenal beat Tottenham in a thrilling north London derby, with goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka seeing them claim three points and bragging rights.

Harry Kane scored from the spot in the first half to level things up following Partey's curled opener, but after a sluggish start to the second half that saw Jesus restore the Gunners' lead, Spurs' task was made all the harder after Emerson Royal was shown a straight red for a challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta's side continue to look incredibly impressive when playing at the Emirates, with this the 14th time in 23 home games since the start of last season in which they have racked up 2.0+ xGF.

Those kind of levels, coupled with the consistency, are what we see from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, highlighting just how strong the Gunners are in front of their own fans.

Not only did Arteta's side create plenty, but they limited a good Spurs attack to very little. Excluding Kane's penalty (0.80 xG), Antonio Conte's side generated just 0.79 xGF, so they can have no qualms about suffering their first defeat of the season.