Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Mikel Arteta

Premier League winner betting: Arsenal odds-on for first title since 2003

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Mon October 06, 2025 · 29 min ago

Arsenal are now odds-on favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2003 after moving to the top of the table at the weekend.

The Gunners beat West Ham 2-0 and head into the October international break with a one-point lead in the Premier League.

It was a comfortable victory over the Hammers at the Emirates, with yet another clean sheet for Mikel Arteta's side who have conceded just three times in seven games.

Premier League 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 10/11 - Arsenal
  • 11/4 - Liverpool
  • 7/2 - Manchester City
  • 22/1 - Chelsea
  • 40/1 - Tottenham
  • 66/1 - Manchester United

Odds correct at 1430 BST

They did move into favouritism last week after beating Newcastle, but are now odds-on after yet another win and a second successive league defeat for reigning champions and pre-season favourites Liverpool.

Estevao's stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 win for Chelsea, following the Reds' similarly last-gasp loss at Crystal Palace.

Those back-to-back away defeats saw Liverpool fall off of top spot for the first time this season, and drift to 11/4 to retain their title, just ahead of Manchester City, who have won three of their last four league games after a slow start.

Chelsea, who beat Liverpool last weekend, are generally 25/1 - out from 9/1 at the start of the season - after a hit-and-miss start to the season, and while Tottenham sit third in the table after a solid first seven games under Thomas Frank, Spurs are still a big price of 40/1 to win the title.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS