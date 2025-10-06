Premier League winner betting: Arsenal odds-on for first title since 2003

It was a comfortable victory over the Hammers at the Emirates, with yet another clean sheet for Mikel Arteta's side who have conceded just three times in seven games.

The Gunners beat West Ham 2-0 and head into the October international break with a one-point lead in the Premier League.

They did move into favouritism last week after beating Newcastle, but are now odds-on after yet another win and a second successive league defeat for reigning champions and pre-season favourites Liverpool.

Estevao's stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 win for Chelsea, following the Reds' similarly last-gasp loss at Crystal Palace.

Those back-to-back away defeats saw Liverpool fall off of top spot for the first time this season, and drift to 11/4 to retain their title, just ahead of Manchester City, who have won three of their last four league games after a slow start.

Chelsea, who beat Liverpool last weekend, are generally 25/1 - out from 9/1 at the start of the season - after a hit-and-miss start to the season, and while Tottenham sit third in the table after a solid first seven games under Thomas Frank, Spurs are still a big price of 40/1 to win the title.