Premier League winner betting: Arsenal odds-on for first title since 2003

Arsenal are now odds-on favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2003 after moving to the top of the table at the weekend.
The Gunners beat West Ham 2-0 and head into the October international break with a one-point lead in the Premier League.
It was a comfortable victory over the Hammers at the Emirates, with yet another clean sheet for Mikel Arteta's side who have conceded just three times in seven games.
Premier League 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet)
- 10/11 - Arsenal
- 11/4 - Liverpool
- 7/2 - Manchester City
- 22/1 - Chelsea
- 40/1 - Tottenham
- 66/1 - Manchester United
Odds correct at 1430 BST
They did move into favouritism last week after beating Newcastle, but are now odds-on after yet another win and a second successive league defeat for reigning champions and pre-season favourites Liverpool.
Estevao's stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 win for Chelsea, following the Reds' similarly last-gasp loss at Crystal Palace.
Those back-to-back away defeats saw Liverpool fall off of top spot for the first time this season, and drift to 11/4 to retain their title, just ahead of Manchester City, who have won three of their last four league games after a slow start.
Chelsea, who beat Liverpool last weekend, are generally 25/1 - out from 9/1 at the start of the season - after a hit-and-miss start to the season, and while Tottenham sit third in the table after a solid first seven games under Thomas Frank, Spurs are still a big price of 40/1 to win the title.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.