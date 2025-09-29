Premier League title odds: Arsenal made favourites with victory over Newcastle

Arsenal have been made favourites to win the Premier League title by the bookmakers following Sunday's victory over Newcastle.

The Gunners once again left it late as centre-back Gabriel Magalhães headed in the winner in the sixth minute of second half added time. The win moved Mikel Arteta's side to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League title after they were beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday. Arsenal were 2/1 second-favourites in the market heading into the weekend but that's a position now occupied by Liverpool, with Arne Slot's men a best price of 9/5 to retain their crown.

"THE GUNNERS HAVE GONE AND DONE IT!"



Gabriel with a 96th-minute goal to complete the Arsenal comeback ✅ pic.twitter.com/iD7ZQcl1xI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

Premier League 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 11/10

Liverpool - 13/8

Manchester City - 5/1

Chelsea - 33/1

Tottenham - 50/1 Odds correct at 1400 BST (29/09/25)

Speaking to Sky Sports following their success at St. James' Park, Arteta said: "I feel pride. "I think we fully deserved the win after the way we played, performed and competed. With the chances we generated, we deserved to win even if we did it in a dramatic way. "That's how you get to a different level, by going through those moments and taking lessons from it. It was a massive opportunity to show who we are because they are a terrific team and they are so difficult to play against. The level of consistency and quality we showed was top. "We want to achieve the next level and to do that you have to come to these places and you have to win. You have to find a way to do it. It was tremendous." Arsenal suffered defeat to Liverpool when the pair met at Anfield at the end of August but they have beaten Manchester United alongside gaining a point from Manchester City in the early season encounters.