Premier League betting tips: Tottenham v Aston Villa, Everton v Wolves, Newcastle v Sheffield United

Three Premier League games kick off at 18:00 BST on Wednesday as Tottenham play Villa, Everton hosts Wolves and Sheffield United travel to Newcastle. Jake Pearson has tips, best bets and a preview for each.

Tottenham v Aston Villa betting tips Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Match odds: Home 1/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 5/1 Ryan Mason’s short tenure as Tottenham manager has been a mixed bag to say the least, his record currently reading WLWLW, and though Spurs were impressive against Wolves at the weekend, it remains difficult to predict exactly which Tottenham Hotspur are going to turn up. Aston Villa arrive in London in a bad run of form, winless in three, losing two of those, but this game will surely mark the return of Jack Grealish to the starting line-up, particularly as he has two games remaining to pitch his case for a place in the England squad, and that could spell trouble for Mason’s troops. Villa are an infinitely better outfit with Grealish on the pitch, and he will be desperate to catch the eye of Gareth Southgate in this game. Tottenham also have the added drama of Harry Kane’s recent announcement that he would like to leave the club in the summer, and a hammer blow of that size if difficult to overcome, for the entire squad. Only against Liverpool and Manchester City this season have Aston Villa been a bigger price to win away from home than they are in this fixture, and that includes against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. CLICK HERE to back Aston villa to win or draw with Sky Bet That seems an oversight, particularly given Tottenham’s inconsistency, and it makes ASTON VILLA TO WIN OR DRAW a very appealing bet at a price of 8/5. Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1130 GMT (18/05/21)

Everton v Wolves betting tips Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Match odds: Home 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 10/3 Everton saw their hopes of European football dealt a heavy blow as already-relegated Sheffield United beat them 1-0 at Goodison Park at the weekend, while Wolves put in a poor performance as they succumbed 2-0 to a rampant Tottenham. A top-six finish is still mathematically possible for Everton, but it will be difficult for the Toffees to pick themselves up after such a disappointing defeat, and given their record at home this season (W5 D4 L9), this looks a particularly difficult match for them to bounce back in. Wolves have had an indifferent season, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to veer away from a back three proving a difficult transition for his side, and though they were toothless against Spurs at the weekend, this could prove a good opportunity for them to end the season on a high. Neither side particularly enjoy possession, but given Everton’s need for a result, they will be forced to take the game to Wolves. This is not how Everton are comfortable playing, but it is exactly how Wolves exploit you. CLICK HERE to back Wolves to win or draw with Sky Bet Backing Wolves is always a nervy affair – 10 of their 12 wins this season have come by a solitary goal – and there is every chance that this game could peter out into a disappointing draw, so backing WOLVES TO WIN OR DRAW on the double chance market, at a price of even money, makes plenty of appeal and is a confident selection in this fixture. Score prediction: Everton 0-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct 1130 GMT (18/05/21)

Newcastle v Sheffield United betting tips Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Mix

Match odds: Home 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Away 15/4 A dead rubber of a match given the relegation places have already been decided, but Sheffield United showed plenty of grit and determination against Everton on Sunday, and they could upset the applecart once again against a much revitalised Newcastle.

Newcastle stats with and without Callum Wilson

The Magpies will be without striker Callum Wilson, who will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring problem, and their record without the former Bournemouth striker is nothing short of abysmal, leaving the door open for the Blades to snatch a result in this fixture, so backing SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN OR DRAW at a standout price of 6/5 could prove fruitful. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win or draw with Sky Bet Another angle into this match is the amount of bookings dished out, and with very little on this game other than pride, it is unlikely to be a hotly contested affair. Paddy Power and Betfair have set their booking points line a little too high in this match-up, meaning the 10/11 they are offering about UNDER 40 BOOKING POINTS represents a huge amount of value and should be backed accordingly. Score prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1130 GMT (18/05/21)