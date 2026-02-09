Premier League title odds: Have Man City and Pep Guardiola just woken up?

When Fulham almost pulled off a comeback from 5-1 down at Craven Cottage in December Guardiola smiled hazily and joked with reporters that, “I’m so old and the players don’t respect me,” a quip that hinted at a deeper truth. The man who won four Premier League titles in a row would have been furious; would not have contemplated, even sarcastically, that the weight of a decade-long era was taking its toll.

Last weekend, when Tottenham Hotspur did come back, from 2-0 to draw, Guardiola leaned into an explanation that had become common during a six-game stretch in which Man City won just one Premier League game. “The momentum is difficult to control, whatever happens here in England,” he said, effectively shrugging his shoulders at the loss of the one thing – control – that always defined his City.

The only conclusion to draw was that Guardiola was not up for the fight and that the club, always a reflection of their manager’s temperament, was drifting towards a trophyless endgame.

Then Anfield happened. Man City’s 2-1 victory on Sunday evening had all the hallmarks of a classic but its iconic status will only be assured if the winners use it to eclipse Arsenal to the title, and they well might, though not because the gap is six points, and not even because a dramatic late winner could gel together a squad that has been playing without fury, without focus, without purpose.

No, it could be the catalyst because it appeared to relight a fire inside Guardiola.

For the final 10 minutes he prowled itchily across his technical area, hands on his head, eyes darting furiously, the image so stark – and so startlingly different from the man we have seen this season – that Gary Neville on co-comms said he was glaring “like a demon”.

After Erling Haaland’s winner he went wild. After Gianluigi Donnarumma’s incredible save he flew into the air and mimicked his goalkeeper’s dive. After the comedy goal that was cruelly disallowed by VAR he was sprinting down the touchline.