Premier League tips: Leeds vs Tottenham predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts The draw at 5/2 (Betfred) 0.5pt No first goalscorer at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt A red card in the match at 9/2 (William Hill) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 60/1 (William Hill) 1pt Ethan Ampadu to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

What a difference a few weeks makes. Tottenham started the season terribly and headed into the international break without a win (D2 L3) having failed to score in their opening four Premier League games. Since the break, they’ve gone four unbeaten, winning their last three and scoring at least two goals in each of their games against Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The only two points Roberto De Zerbi’s side have dropped across the last four came at Old Trafford but even then, they equalised with 10 men. James Maddison made a noticeable difference against the Sky Blues and the Blues, so Spurs must have been fearing the worst when he missed out against Palace with a knock. Tottenham won with relative ease, although Jean-Phillipp Metata’s early red card swung things in their favour, but this trip to Elland Road won’t be as straightforward.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates during the win over Crystal Palace

The hosts are winless in five (D3 L2) and although they’ve gone to Arsenal in that sample, Daniel Farke will be disappointed with their three point haul from a possible 15. His side probably put in their best performances at the Gunners and against Manchester United but were underwhelming against Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. In terms of the betting, Spurs are slight favourites but at the prices, I’d be leaning towards the DRAW at 5/2. Saturday’s hosts have developed a reputation as a fine margin side, they’ve already drawn five games this season (joint-most) having drawn the second most last term (14). And the data backs this up, Leeds rank 15th for xG, 7th for xGA with an xGD of -0.6 and with two of their games ending goalless this term, backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER appeals. It’s essentially the same as the 0-0 correct score but if the only goals of the game are own goals, the bet is paid out as a winner. Spurs’ trip to the City Ground ended goalless, the draw also clicked at Manchester United and up until Mike Penders punched one in his own goal at Chelsea, their trip to Stamford Bridge looked like it was meandering towards a stalemate.

What this game may lack in goals, I suspect it could make up for in cards. John Brooks is the referee and he has dished out 28 yellows and four reds in six top flight appearances this term, sending at least one player off in half of those games. Leeds are yet to be involved in a game with a red card this season but three of Spurs' last four have seen a sending off so at 9/2 and 60/1 with William Hill, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeals. The 11/4 about ETHAN AMPADU TO BE CARDED feels relatively straightforward as well. The midfielder has picked up four bookings in nine appearances this term, taking him to 14 across 44 starts in the top flight for Leeds.