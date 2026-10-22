Premier League tips: Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Chelsea to win and both teams to score at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) 1pt A red card in the match at 18/5 (William Hill) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 40/1 (General) 1pt Cole Palmer to be carded at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Micky van de Ven to be carded at 11/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Palmer and van de Ven card double at 15/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tottenham got their first Premier League win of the campaign at the seventh time of asking on Monday, beating Coventry 3-1. It wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline suggests though. Spurs only generated an xG of 0.86 highlighting both their clinical finishing and Carl Rushworth’s poor goalkeeping. Although there wasn’t a lot the Sky Blues' stopper could do about James Maddison’s opening goal, he’ll be disappointed to have let in the hosts second and the third goals. Nonetheless, those three points were invaluable for Roberto De Zerbi’s side who started the week bottom of the table. Although I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back the visitors at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, they did look slightly more assured on Monday. De Zerbi switched from a back four to his more familiar three and in possession, Jamie Carragher suggested their structure in build up was reminiscent of Johan Cruyff’s Ajax team in the 80s.

While that may be a step too far, I’d fancy them to get amongst the goals against CHELSEA. The Blues head into the weekend fourth in the table, winning their last two games against Bournemouth and Everton by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1. Offensively, Xabi Alonso’s side are one of the best in the division with only Brighton (23) and Manchester City (19) scoring more goals. They’ve got some issues defensively though. Chelsea have conceded 13 times this term, shipping multiple goals in each of their first five games. A similar thing happened to Alonso when he was managing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Gradually though, he improved the German outfits defence and that appears to be the case here. Since the international break, the Blues have only conceded one goal. Even though they are trending in the right direction, I think backing the home team TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is a sensible way to play this considering the attacking talent on display for both sides.

It’s also worth noting Chris Kavanagh is the referee and he averaged 4.20 cards per game in the top flight last season with only one whistleblower dishing out more red cards. He’s clearly picked up where he left off, brandishing 24Y and 3R cards this season, which is why the card markets are worth a look. Last season these two clubs were top of the charts for ill-discipline picking up 189Y and 12R cards between them. And although they have been comparatively well behaved this season, with a card happy referee in charge here this clash could descend into chaos. At 7/2 and 40/1 respectively, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth a tout. Bet365 have over 5.5 cards in the match at evens, so a few arrows at players also appeal. COLE PALMER can be backed at 5/1 TO BE CARDED. Palmer was booked in his last outing, doubling his tally for the campaign and taking his Premier League total to 21 across four seasons (0.22 cards per 90).

MICKY VAN DE VEN also appeals TO BE CARDED at 11/4. He was carded 10 times last season, including when the sides last met, and has a top flight cards per 90 average of 0.26. Although that average makes his price a touch short here, he’s worth a punt when you consider the occasion, the referee and his direct opponents. The Blues offensive trio of Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Palmer have drawn an average of 5.4 fouls per game with at least one opposition centre back booked in four of their seven league fixtures. Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE appeals at 15/1.