Premier League tips: Chelsea vs Manchester United predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Casemiro to score anytime at 15/2 (bet365)
1pt Casemiro to be carded at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Casemiro to score and be carded at 22/1 (Sky Bet)
0.25pt Casemiro to score, be carded and 1+ assist at 180/1 (Sky Bet)
Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 BST
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
This fixture looked a lot different back in 2006 when Michael Carrick signed for Manchester United.
Oligarchs, the Special One, Fergie, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salomon Kalou.
Back then, these two clubs were the biggest in the land and competing for all the silverware.
In fact that season (2006/07) United won the Premier League, Chelsea finished second. The Blues beat United in the FA Cup final and won the League Cup. Both clubs were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals.
It’s not like that these days for either club.
Carrick’s into his second stint as caretaker manager at the Red Devils and since he retired in 2018 the club has only won two trophies in eight years. For context, they won 10 across the previous eight - and that wasn’t even their peak.
Nostalgia’s lethal but I am sure the majority of both fanbases would skip back two decades in a heartbeat.
These days, Chelsea's run like a baseball club. Long-term contracts, stockpiling youngsters and a sister club in France run like Stamford Bridge’s nursery.
Anyway, it’s not going so well. Liam Rosenior’s side have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, the only win coming against League One’s second bottom club Port Vale.
Since the Blues beat West Ham at the end of January, they’ve only won five of 14 games and three of those victories came against EFL opposition in the FA Cup (Hull, Wrexham, Port Vale).
The other win was against Premier League basement boys Wolves.
The form has seen them slip to sixth in the table but with them closer to the bottom half than the side above them, Chelsea have drifted to 11/4 to finish in the top five.
United are 1/33 in the same market and under Carrick they’ve improved significantly. In 11 games, United have won seven to move to third spot.
More recently, they've not been so hot though.
They’ve only won one of their last four, losing to the 10 men of Newcastle, drawing at Bournemouth and they lost at home to Leeds on Monday.
To finish in the Premier League top 5 2025/26 (odds via Sky Bet)
- Manchester United - 1/33
- Aston Villa - 1/16
- Liverpool - 1/6
- Chelsea - 11/4
- Brighton - 11/1
- Everton - 14/1
- Brentford - 22/1
- Sunderland, Bournemouth - 50/1
- Fulham - 80/1
Odds correct at 12:40 BST (16/04/26)
I touted CASEMIRO TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO BE CARDED as singles and in a 25/1 double in Manchester United’s game against Leeds on Monday.
He scored and perhaps should have been carded as well - he was involved in six fouls.
Considering his prices at Stamford Bridge, I think it is worth going back in on all three bets.
Casemiro netted his eighth league goal of the season on Monday, it proved to be a consolation but with a goals per 90 average of 0.32 this term, his price of 15/2 to net here is simply too big again.
The same can be said about his card price.
At 9/4, it’s significantly shorter than what was available on Monday but the Brazilian has a career cards per 90 average of 0.38 with 8Y and 1R card in 30 top-flight appearances this term. Interestingly, the red card came in the reverse.
At 22/1, backing Casemiro TO SCORE AND BE CARDED appeals as does backing him to get 1+ ASSIST as well.
The latter has already landed once this season and the 22/1 shot has landed on four occasions.
Odds correct at 12:50 BST (16/04/26)
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