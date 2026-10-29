Premier League tips: Chelsea vs Man Utd predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt A red card in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Cole Palmer to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Lisandro Martinez to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Palmer and Martinez double at 20/1 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Chelsea failed to win three of their four games leading into September’s international break but returned with wins over Bournemouth and Everton by an aggregate score of 7-1 as it looked like they’d had turned a corner. Any hope of those results snowballing into a run were quashed by Tottenham last Saturday and then compounded by the defeat on penalties at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Xabi Alonso’s side were masters of their own downfall against Spurs. The visitors switched to a back three and looked the better team but the game was level heading into the final 15 minutes. Then Mike Penders punched one into his own net, Cole Palmer got sent off and Chelsea lost 2-0. The Blues will be confident of getting back on track on Saturday, it might not be as cut and dry as their odds on price suggests though.

"It's PETULANT from Cole Palmer...you have to take it on the chin"



Jamie Redknapp and Daniel Sturridge react to Cole Palmer's pair of yellow cards 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Voxoo3Ea7V — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

Peter Banks has the whistle and he’s averaged over four cards a game in a top flight career spanning 120 matches. This season, he’s brandished 8-4-3-3-6 and last season gave at least five cards in nine of 22 appearances, which includes when he flashed 6Y and 2R cards when these sides met at Old Trafford. In fact, Banks has sent off players in each of his last four appearances in charge of Chelsea games and three of the last four United games he’s overseen. So, at 5/1 and 66/1 respectively backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeals. Chelsea had a man sent off in their last league outing and picked up the most red cards in the league last campaign (8). The Red Devils only had three players sent off last term but have been involved in two games with red cards in the league this season.

Lisandro Martinez and Michael Carrick in conversation during Man Utd's defeat to Bournemouth

Sticking along similar lines, LISANDRO MARTINEZ’s price TO BE CARDED appeals at 4/1. Based on his Premier League cards per 90 average of 0.25, he’s a touch big and that is without considering he will be marshelling Morgan Rogers and COLE PALMER. At least one of Chelsea’s opponents centre backs have picked up cards in half of their eight league games this season. For the Blues, Palmer is worth a punt TO BE CARDED at the same price. He was sent off for two bookable offences against Spurs and should return having served his suspension in midweek at Anfield. Palmer’s caution last Saturday was his third of the season taking him to 22Y and 1R in four league seasons at the Blues. Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE appeals at a shade over 20/1 with Betfair. The same bet is 12s in places.