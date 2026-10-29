Premier League tips: Chelsea vs Man Utd predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt A red card in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Cole Palmer to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Lisandro Martinez to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Palmer and Martinez double at 20/1 (Betfair)
Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Saturday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Chelsea failed to win three of their four games leading into September’s international break but returned with wins over Bournemouth and Everton by an aggregate score of 7-1 as it looked like they’d had turned a corner.
Any hope of those results snowballing into a run were quashed by Tottenham last Saturday and then compounded by the defeat on penalties at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Xabi Alonso’s side were masters of their own downfall against Spurs. The visitors switched to a back three and looked the better team but the game was level heading into the final 15 minutes.
Then Mike Penders punched one into his own net, Cole Palmer got sent off and Chelsea lost 2-0.
The Blues will be confident of getting back on track on Saturday, it might not be as cut and dry as their odds on price suggests though.
Visitors Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge without a win in eight games (D3 L5).
A chastening 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como was followed by a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
It looked like Michael Carrick’s time was up, he’s been 'granted a stay of execution' but all is not well at the club.
Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised the board then Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised the tactics. The latter was benched against the Cherries and could miss out here as he allegedly nurses a knock.
In the Premier League, the Red Devils have only won once (D4 L3) but they usually play their best football when the onus isn’t on them.
Last season, Carrick’s side beat Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea at the Bridge.
Not that I would touch the 1x2 here, cards are the play.
Peter Banks has the whistle and he’s averaged over four cards a game in a top flight career spanning 120 matches.
This season, he’s brandished 8-4-3-3-6 and last season gave at least five cards in nine of 22 appearances, which includes when he flashed 6Y and 2R cards when these sides met at Old Trafford.
In fact, Banks has sent off players in each of his last four appearances in charge of Chelsea games and three of the last four United games he’s overseen.
So, at 5/1 and 66/1 respectively backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeals.
Chelsea had a man sent off in their last league outing and picked up the most red cards in the league last campaign (8).
The Red Devils only had three players sent off last term but have been involved in two games with red cards in the league this season.
Sticking along similar lines, LISANDRO MARTINEZ’s price TO BE CARDED appeals at 4/1.
Based on his Premier League cards per 90 average of 0.25, he’s a touch big and that is without considering he will be marshelling Morgan Rogers and COLE PALMER.
At least one of Chelsea’s opponents centre backs have picked up cards in half of their eight league games this season.
For the Blues, Palmer is worth a punt TO BE CARDED at the same price.
He was sent off for two bookable offences against Spurs and should return having served his suspension in midweek at Anfield.
Palmer’s caution last Saturday was his third of the season taking him to 22Y and 1R in four league seasons at the Blues.
Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE appeals at a shade over 20/1 with Betfair. The same bet is 12s in places.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (29/10/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.