Premier League tips: Brighton vs Chelsea predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Brighton to win and both teams to score at 100/30 (bet365) 1pt Brighton over 2.5 cards at 100/30 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Watching an emotional Frank Lampard celebrate ending Coventry's 25-year wait for promotion to the Premier League it was hard to not immediately think of just how ridiculous it is that Liam Rosenior currently fills the Chelsea hotseat. It is no slight on the 41-year-old, he is simply out of his depth. Seven years ago Lampard missed out on promotion to the top flight in his first season as a manager by losing the play-off final with Derby and was quickly hired by Chelsea. His illustrious playing career and legendary status at the club meant that was not considered an odd decision. He was far from a disaster, and in eight years as a manager has had more successes than failures - all at demanding clubs in Derby, Chelsea (twice), Everton and Coventry - with him now far better prepared to coach a top-six club should the chance come around again. Rosenior had 18-month spells in the relative anonymity of Hull and Strasbourg. As a player he had a good career as a steady top-flight defender, but when things start to unravel in the spotlight of a club as big and complex as Chelsea what experience does he have to fall back on?