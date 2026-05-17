Premier League tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester City predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Bournemouth to score 2+ goals at 6/4 (General) 0.5pt Bournemouth to score 3+ goals at 11/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:30 BST, Tuesday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

After Manchester City won the FA Cup at the weekend, it altered the fight for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification again, and this affects their opponents on Tuesday. Bournemouth have a chance to go within a point of Liverpool if they beat Manchester City. The Cherries are currently sixth, four points behind the Reds in fifth. They’d need to finish in the top five to play in the Champions League next season or hope Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish exactly fifth, so it is realistic they could be dining at Europe's top table next term. As things stand, a point here would guarantee Bournemouth a spot in the Europa League as it would move them four clear of Brentford who are in eighth. Eighth spot equals qualification for the Europa Conference League. Put simply, Bournemouth need to win against Manchester City.

The same can be said for the Cityzens, regardless of Arsenal’s result against Burnley on Monday, in respect to their Premier League title hopes. Pep Guardiola’s side are generally 7/2 to win the league, for context. The issue for Pep though is his sides away from, especially against the best sides in the division. City have won half of their 18 away games in the league this season but the majority of those have come against sides in 13th or below. City are winless in three games against the top four and they have only won three of their trips to sides sat 12th or above. Plus, hosts Bournemouth have only been beaten twice at home all season, once against Everton and the other against Arsenal. In fact, their defeat at home to the Gunners on January 3 was their last across all competitions in 90 minutes (W8 D9). Where Andoni Iraola's side have fallen short of being in the driving seat for UCL qualification is the sheer amount of games they draw. Half of their 18 home games have ended all square, with 16 of their total top flight games ending in draws.

The Cherries have made a habit of going toe-to-toe with the best sides in the division though and often score multiple goals. Against Arsenal, Bournemouth scored two goals in each of their two fixtures, one away at City, six in two games against Manchester United, only one in two games against Aston Villa but five in two games against Liverpool. All told, that’s 17 goals in nine games against the sides above them. They have netted 2+ GOALS in six of those games and 3+ GOALS twice so at 6/4 and 11/2 respectively those are the bets here. Opponents Manchester City have not kept a clean sheet in any of their trips to the top six and have conceded multiple goals in a third of their away league games this term.