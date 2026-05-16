Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo seals FA Cup final win

With the match looking increasingly likely to need extra time to decide a winner, Semenyo flicked home Erling Haaland’s 74-minute cross before City saw out the remainder of the game with ease.

It means Pep Guardiola’s side add the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won earlier this season and can still clinch a domestic treble should they manage to overhaul Arsenal in the final week of the Premier League season.

Chelsea’s chaotic campaign ends trophyless, with attention now turning to who will succeed interim boss Calum McFarlane in the summer.

The Blues do still have a key role to play in the relegation battle as they host Tottenham in a London derby on Tuesday.

City travel to Bournemouth that same night, before rounding off their campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.