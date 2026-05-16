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Man City celebrate FA Cup win over Chelsea at Wembley

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo seals FA Cup final win

Football
Sat May 16, 2026 · 2h ago

A superb Antoine Semenyo goal settled an otherwise drab FA Cup final as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

With the match looking increasingly likely to need extra time to decide a winner, Semenyo flicked home Erling Haaland’s 74-minute cross before City saw out the remainder of the game with ease.

It means Pep Guardiola’s side add the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won earlier this season and can still clinch a domestic treble should they manage to overhaul Arsenal in the final week of the Premier League season.

Chelsea’s chaotic campaign ends trophyless, with attention now turning to who will succeed interim boss Calum McFarlane in the summer.

The Blues do still have a key role to play in the relegation battle as they host Tottenham in a London derby on Tuesday.

City travel to Bournemouth that same night, before rounding off their campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

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