ARSENAL have won their last seven games on the spin and as a result shortened into 1/4 with Sky Bet to win the Premier League over the festive period. They’ve only dropped two points on their own patch this term and backing them TO WIN appeals against an out of sorts Liverpool side.

The Gunners have conceded in each of their last three league games and five of their last six which is why BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is worth taking.

MARTIN ZUBIMENDI clearly doesn't mind getting stuck in as he is Arsenal's second most carded player (4) and ranks third for fouls per game (1.1). He can pick up another CARD here.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI appeals TO BE CARDED for the visitors too. He’s averaged the same amount of fouls as Zubimendi and tops the Reds charts for cards (5).