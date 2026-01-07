Menu icon
Arsenal

Premier League tips: Arsenal vs Liverpool bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Wed January 07, 2026 · 2h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for Thursday's Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool.

ars vs liv bab
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR 50/1 SPECIAL

ARSENAL have won their last seven games on the spin and as a result shortened into 1/4 with Sky Bet to win the Premier League over the festive period. They’ve only dropped two points on their own patch this term and backing them TO WIN appeals against an out of sorts Liverpool side.

The Gunners have conceded in each of their last three league games and five of their last six which is why BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is worth taking.

MARTIN ZUBIMENDI clearly doesn't mind getting stuck in as he is Arsenal's second most carded player (4) and ranks third for fouls per game (1.1). He can pick up another CARD here.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI appeals TO BE CARDED for the visitors too. He’s averaged the same amount of fouls as Zubimendi and tops the Reds charts for cards (5).

Odds correct at 15:20 GMT (07/01/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS