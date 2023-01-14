The Manchester derby kicks off Saturday's action in the Premier League. Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back.
Rodri has taken at least two shots in three of his last four Premier League contests - with a goal coming in the away win at Leeds.
In total, seven league outings have returned at least a couple, and he isn't afraid to try from distance when the opportunity opens up.
The Manchester City midfielder has been a regular in the tackles count this season, returning 2+ tackles in ten of his 16 Premier League appearances.
He's returned this in each of his last five league outings, while also seeing four in their Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool in December.
Manchester United winger Antony has been averaging 1.4 tackles per Premier League game this season - posting at least one in six of his eight outings.
He saw a total of two in the 6-3 defeat to City earlier in the season, with three coming against Wolves last time out.
United midfielder Christian Eriksen sitting deeper has helped his tackles count, and recent showings have led to him returning at least one in this category.
He's had a tackle in seven of his last eight Premier League starts - that includes the defeat at the Etihad in October.
While Manchester United sit 16th for corners taken in the Premier League this season, it's a different story for games at home.
They've taken at least three corners in each of their last 12 competitive home games.
Casemiro is averaging 1.1 shots per Premier League game this season.
He's taken at least one in ten of his 14 outings, with it landing in four of his six home contests.
Odds correct at 1345 GMT (13/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.