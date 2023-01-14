The Manchester derby kicks off Saturday's action in the Premier League. Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back.

Rodri 2+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Rodri has taken at least two shots in three of his last four Premier League contests - with a goal coming in the away win at Leeds. In total, seven league outings have returned at least a couple, and he isn't afraid to try from distance when the opportunity opens up.

Rodri 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Manchester City midfielder has been a regular in the tackles count this season, returning 2+ tackles in ten of his 16 Premier League appearances. He's returned this in each of his last five league outings, while also seeing four in their Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool in December.

Antony 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Manchester United winger Antony has been averaging 1.4 tackles per Premier League game this season - posting at least one in six of his eight outings. He saw a total of two in the 6-3 defeat to City earlier in the season, with three coming against Wolves last time out.

Christian Eriksen 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip United midfielder Christian Eriksen sitting deeper has helped his tackles count, and recent showings have led to him returning at least one in this category. He's had a tackle in seven of his last eight Premier League starts - that includes the defeat at the Etihad in October.

Manchester United 3+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip While Manchester United sit 16th for corners taken in the Premier League this season, it's a different story for games at home. They've taken at least three corners in each of their last 12 competitive home games.

Casemiro 1+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Casemiro is averaging 1.1 shots per Premier League game this season. He's taken at least one in ten of his 14 outings, with it landing in four of his six home contests.

