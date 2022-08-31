Tom Carnduff picks out seven selections to make up a Sky Bet BuildABet - with four included in our 5/1 RequestABet.

Liverpool to score 2+ goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip An expected short price but one that bumps up value when added to any BuildABet. Liverpool have found the net in every game this season, with 2+ goals scored in seven of their last nine contests at Anfield.

Liverpool 6+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Only Manchester City took more corners in the Premier League than Liverpool last season - with Jürgen Klopp's side averaging 7.42 per game. The Reds regularly passed the six corners marker in 21/22 and can do so again in front of their own fans on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip A bet that has been flagged in multiple previews in the past, Trent Alexander-Arnold often represents value in the shots market - particular when it comes to home games. The right-back's two Premier League games so far have seen four shots in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while there was a goal as they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend.

Newcastle 8+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Liverpool being so heavily fancied - as expected - in a home game opens up value in targeting the opposition in the shots market. The line is set low, meaning 8+ is a solid pick. Newcastle have taken 20+ in two of their four games so far, with 12 coming against Manchester City. Bournemouth managed five in a 9-0 loss, while Palace had seven and Fulham took nine in their opening weekend draw with the Reds.

Kieran Trippier 1+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Newcastle's chances are likely to be limited but breaking forward on the counter attack could give them an opportunity from a set-piece. Kieran Trippier takes responsibility in these situations and scored a free-kick against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago. This is just for a shot, it doesn't have to be on target. A free-kick straight into the wall will do.

Luis Diaz 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Diaz has taken at least two shots in all four games this season, with three goals on his tally. It means he's had at least one shot on target in both home games so far, while there was also one in the away defeat at Manchester United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Looking at the Liverpool full-back again but this time it comes from the tackles market. Alexander-Arnold has had at least two tackles in three of his four games this season, and facing Allan Saint-Maximin down that side should see him hit this requirement again.

