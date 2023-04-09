Liam Kelly picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Liverpool v Arsenal and recommends a fourfold priced up at 13/2.

Over 2.5 Goals Liverpool's defensive displays have been nothing short of dreadful this season, so backing Over 2.5 Goals makes sense given their proclivity to concede big chances. Both sides have more than enough talent up top to fashion scoring opportunities and a goal for either team would open this game right up.

Martin Ødegaard 1+ shots on target It's easy to envisage Martin Ødegaard cutting through the Liverpool midfield with ease on Sunday, and while he's known for his passing prowess, it might pay to back the captain to register a shot on target. Ødegaard has really upped his output this season in terms of attempts at goal, averaging 2.69 shots and 0.78 shots on target per 90 minutes. He can test Alisson in a match-up that should suit the Dane's style.

Bukayo Saka 1+ fouls Understandably, Bukayo Saka is more defensively involved when Arsenal play away from home, which makes him interesting to record one or more fouls in the game. Saka averages 0.6 fouls per game at home in the Premier League and that jumps to 1.6 in away matches. His tackle averages also spike on the road, highlighting his defensive contributions.

10+ corners taken Liverpool have averaged 6.77 corners per game at home this season, while the Gunners have averaged 5.07 across their 14 matches on the road. A total of 10 or more corners has been a winner in 50% of those away fixtures for Arsenal and the expected open nature of this match-up might lead to corners.

Fabinho to be shown a card Fabinho has been guilty of some cynical fouls in Liverpool's recent tough run of fixtures. Indeed, the Reds look very weak in that area now and, as mentioned, Arsenal can scythe through them. Martin Ødegaard will especially be a problem for Fabinho, who looks a leading player to receive a yellow card in this one.

25+ match total shots Sticking with the end-to-end theme, 25 or more shots in the match looks a solid selection. Both teams will be keen to get forward in this fixture and any goal only furthers the chances of space in attack. Liverpool are certainly not shot-shy and Arsenal will fancy their chances of exposing this dire Reds defence. This might well be a cracker.

