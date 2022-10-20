Sporting Life
Premier League stats cheat sheet for Chelsea v Manchester United

By Tom Carnduff
14:22 · THU October 20, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Saturday's clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

  • Marcus Rashford 1+ shots on target
  • Mason Mount 1+ shots on target
  • Antony 1+ tackles
  • Manchester United 4+ corners

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Marcus Rashford 1+ shots on target

Marcus Rashford should have scored in the win over Tottenham, only to be denied by two great Hugo Lloris saves.

He should start up front again here and he's registered 22 shots across his ten Premier League games so far.

Mason Mount 1+ shots on target

Mason Mount has been one of the Chelsea players who has benefitted from Graham Potter's arrival at the club.

The midfielder has registered three shots in three of his last four games, scoring twice in the away win over Aston Villa.

Antony 1+ tackles

While better known for his attacking output, Antony has been contributing on the defensive side of things.

He's registered at least one tackle in all five of his Premier League outings, while the same can be said for three of his four Europa League contests.

Manchester United 4+ corners

Manchester United have demonstrated their ability to break forward with pace and that is demonstrated in their corner tallies.

Erik ten Hag's side have taken at least four in each of their last five games across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist

Bruno Fernandes comes into this game on the back of a great performance against Tottenham where he scored their second goal.

He has three goals/assists this season but leads the way in this United side by a distance - his 2.5 per game when clear of Jadon Sancho with 1.6 in 2nd.

Kalidou Koulibaly 2+ tackles

Kalidou Koulibaly has been a regular in the tackles count when involved in the Chelsea back line.

The defender has seen 2+ in five of his seven Premier League starts, while also hitting the same marker in two of his three Champions League games.

A closer look at Chelsea under Graham Potter
READ: A closer look at Chelsea under Graham Potter

Odds correct at 1415 BST (20/10/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS