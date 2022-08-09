Graham Potter’s excellent start to life at Chelsea has underlined his managerial quality.

He’s smoothly transferred some aspects from his Brighton days and wisely built on former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel’s previous framework to ensure he’s hit the ground running with his new side. Having been in charge for roughly six weeks since joining from the Seagulls, where he did a truly masterful job, and still undefeated in all competitions, which included a five game winning streak, there's been much to like about Potter's tenure so far.

Injecting a real freshness and some much needed positivity into Chelsea after things had become a touch stale under the increasingly disgruntled Tuchel, how Potter's come in and has shrewdly and gradually implemented his philosophy has been very impressive indeed. Striking the right balance between defence and attack, the tactically flexible and adaptable manager clearly did his homework on how he wants his team to play with the personnel at his disposal. Largely sticking to his base 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 formation that was so successful for Brighton in their wonderful early run, that features a midfield box and high wingbacks, this has provided a solid foundation for them to be a major threat going forward.

Brighton creating a 4v3 overload in midfield with their box

Chelsea's average positions vs. AC Milan at home

Chelsea's average positions vs. Wolves

Chelsea's average positions vs. AC Milan away

Methodical and patient during build up in this shape that has a host of different permutations, Chelsea have expertly drawn out pressing units while forming numerical and positional superiorities to unbalance opponents before finding avenues to progress through midfield, the wingback areas, directly into the striker or through the central defenders' ball carrying. The close proximity of the midfield quartet has not only been great for forming overloads, opening up passing lanes and asking questions of their adversaries, but it's also ensured they can combine quickly due to there inherently being many nearby options. Indeed, this helps them disrupt and disorganise backlines and unlock them with slick combination play to facilitate third man runners and get the ball into forward facing teammates who can immediately breathe life into attacks.

Generating a 4v3 with their box midfield

Their midfield box giving them many options in close proximity

With the wingbacks and striker, particularly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, then on hand to stretch rearguards and offer vital outlets, opponents have unquestionably had their hands full dealing with the Blues' final third adventures. Moreover, their midfield setup has given them the added benefit of being well placed to quickly counterpress so they can recover the ball high to prevent counters to then attack again from advanced areas.

Aggressive, coordinated counterpressing to immediately regain the ball high

Known for his successful use of inverted wingbacks, most recently with Leandro Trossard and Solly March at Brighton, there's already been evidence of him trying this at Chelsea, with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic already being tested in these roles - albeit with limited success. Giving them the possibility to open up the field, cut infield to shoot, embark on menacing dribbles, engage in crisp interplay and generally wreak havoc, it'll be intriguing seeing if this becomes a key part of his plans. Making other smart tweaks like building with asymmetric build up shapes that can often resemble a back four, creating wide triangles and diamonds to bypass foes, still instructing the players to smartly rotate and making some astute in-game changes, Chelsea have definitely been a more unpredictable outfit under Potter that have a few more strings to their bow.

Forming a 4v3 out wide to progress

Gaining great control, solid at the back, handy at dealing with counter attacks and possessing the ability to horizontally and vertically stretch opposition backlines, there's no denying Potter's doing a fine job at present. Magnificent Mason It's also worth noting how Mason Mount has elevated his game under Potter, for the tactically flexible and intelligent midfielder has thrived under his new boss. Such a genius at finding space all over the final third, knitting play together, pinning markers to make space for colleagues and being a massive scoring threat, Potter's relishing working with the talented Englishman.

Mount dropping intelligently between the lines before playing a wicked pass to set up a chance

“It's a joy (coaching him). He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he loves the club here. It's surprising, though, that I get a few questions about there being mixed opinions on Mason," Potter recently stated. "I find that strange, especially from the outside and then when you start to work with him, he's got everything you need to be a top, top player. Great attitude, understands spaces, can execute assists, scores goals, so he's top." Kepa's gain from Potter's arrival

Arguably the player who's benefited most under the 47-year-old's guidance has been the heavily derided Kepa Arrizabalaga, though. Seeing as Potter's philosophy places a heavy emphasis on building out from the back, the Spaniard, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when the Blues signed him for £72 million back in 2018, has been an ideal fit. Comfortable on the ball and possessing a wonderful range of passing over a variety of distances, this has seen him help Chelsea beat the press and more effectively lure out opponents to then cut through them.

Kepa's superb lofted pass to beat the press

Kepa generating a 3v2 before hitting a penetrative upfield pass

The fact he's been extremely assured between the posts has been brilliant to see as well, for he's made some exceptional reflex saves, commanded his area more efficiently and shown improved judgement and decision making.

Kepa's rapid reactions to get across to keep out Eze's scintillating strike

Starting Chelsea's last eight matches and back to a level resembling his best, he's been crucial towards his team keeping five consecutive clean sheets, with his game changing efforts vs. Aston Villa last weekend being especially notable. "At times, we have to play out through the pressure, and it gives you the chance to attack the next line. So it’s an important aspect to the team," Potter recently explained after the Crystal Palace triumph. "But ultimately, they [the goalkeepers] are there to save the ball for us as well, and he did that when he had to, so yeah, a really good game from him.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga denies Danny Ings

He then added this on Kepa's upturn in fortunes: "He's a human being, a player, and they want to play and contribute. And he's doing that, so it's brilliant for him. It's a nice example for everybody that it doesn't always go your way and you have to suffer in life sometimes. It’s not always ideal and perfect. "But I must admit, I've been really impressed with his character and personality. He's very professional, understands the game really well, takes responsibility. "So it's nice when those types of people get the rewards, which is a reward of their hard work and effort.” A return to the top for Chelsea? Although it's still early days for Potter at Chelsea and he'll need time to further get his message across to truly instil his ideas, he deserves immense credit for the terrific job he's doing. “The important thing is, the quicker you get to know the players, the quicker you can build trust and understand them better," he insisted. "It is down to the guys, the players. They have really responded, been very honest and responsible, and they want to do well. Our job (he and his backroom staff) is to try to help them and to try to help them enjoy their football. "There is pressure and we want to win, but if they are enjoying their football there is quality in the team."