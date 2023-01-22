Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet - including a recommended fourfold priced up at 6/1.

Granit Xhaka 2+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Granit Xhaka has been contributing when it comes to shots in the Premier League this season. The midfielder is averaging 1.5 per home game this season - with two or more coming in three of his last five league contests at the Emirates.

Gabriel Magalhaes 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Gabriel Magalhaes is a regular in the tackles count this season. The Arsenal centre-back averages 1.9 per home league game, posting a successful tackle in 15 of his 18 appearances.

Arsenal 5+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Arsenal are expected to be on the front foot in this contest as they aim to secure another positive result. Mikel Arteta's side have taken at least five corners in each of their last six competitive fixtures at home.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to feature at right-back again with Diogo Dalot sidelined through injury. The defender has posted four successful tackles in each of his last two Premier League games, and he's expected to be busy looking to keep Arsenal's left side quiet.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The underlying numbers highlight this as a game that should see three or more goals scored. Arsenal are averaging 2.36 xG per home outing, with Manchester United sitting at 1.54 xG in contests on the road.

Bruno Fernandes 1+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip No Manchester United player has averaged more offsides in away Premier League games than Bruno Fernandes this season. The attacking midfielder has been flagged off in four of their last five games in the road - with two coming in trips to Chelsea and Everton prior to the World Cup break.