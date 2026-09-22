Premier League sack race odds: Roberto De Zerbi now favourite after Spurs' start

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is the new favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.
Tottenham go into the extended international break sat bottom of the table with just two points gained from their opening five matches, scoring twice and conceding eight.
Aston Villa were the latest side to gain maximum points following a 3-2 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with Unai Emery's outfit holding a 3-0 lead before late goals from Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke made the scoreline more respectable for the hosts.
De Zerbi only took the job at the end of March and retained their top-flight status thanks to a final day victory over Everton.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)
- Roberto De Zerbi - 2/1
- Michael Carrick - 5/2
- Alvaro Arbeloa - 4/1
- Pierre Sage - 5/1
- Frank Lampard - 7/1
- Gary O'Neil - 11/1
- Oliver Glasner - 12/1
- Regis Le Bris - 16/1
- 20/1 bar
Odds correct at 11:25 BST (22/09/26)
The latest defeat saw De Zerbi cut from 5/1 fourth-favourite into 2/1 at the top of the market with Sky Bet, replacing Coventry's Frank Lampard and Fulham's Alvaro Arbeloa who have both drifted following weekend results.
A summer of significant spending was supposed to propel Tottenham back towards the top end of the table. Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Sávio and Jan Paul van Hecke were among those to arrive with expenditure surpassing £300million.
Instead, they went without scoring across their first four league games with their only competitive victory of the season coming against Sky Bet Championship outfit Charlton in the Carabao Cup second round.
Brentford, Newcastle, Liverpool and Villa are the sides who have inflicted defeat upon them as games against Everton and Nottingham Forest finished as goalless draws.
Spurs' return to the Premier League in October delivers a home contest against Coventry in between trips to Chelsea and Manchester United.
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