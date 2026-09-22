Premier League sack race odds: Roberto De Zerbi now favourite after Spurs' start

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is the new favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Tottenham go into the extended international break sat bottom of the table with just two points gained from their opening five matches, scoring twice and conceding eight. Aston Villa were the latest side to gain maximum points following a 3-2 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with Unai Emery's outfit holding a 3-0 lead before late goals from Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke made the scoreline more respectable for the hosts. De Zerbi only took the job at the end of March and retained their top-flight status thanks to a final day victory over Everton.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Roberto De Zerbi - 2/1

Michael Carrick - 5/2

Alvaro Arbeloa - 4/1

Pierre Sage - 5/1

Frank Lampard - 7/1

Gary O'Neil - 11/1

Oliver Glasner - 12/1

Regis Le Bris - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 11:25 BST (22/09/26)