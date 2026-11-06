Premier League sack race odds: Michael Carrick, Pierre Sage, Regis Le Bris, Matthias Jaissle and Oliver Glasner all under pressure

Has there ever been a time where so many Premier League managers have been under such pressure? Yes. Every 12 months. Near enough without fail.

Once the final international break of the calendar year arrives we are very much into the remarkably consistent sacking season. Over the past 10 years 37 managers have left top-flight clubs across November (12) December (13) and January (12); February-April has seen just 21. No manager has yet left their role ahead of the 10th and final round of Premier League fixtures, but plenty are at risk.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Michael Carrick - EVS

Pierre Sage - 13/8

Regis Le Bris - 2/1

Matthias Jaissle - 10/1

Oliver Glasner - 16/1

Frank Lampard - 33/1

Alvaro Arbeloa - 33/1

50/1 bar

Michael Carrick - EVS

Next game: Aston Villa (H) Michael Carrick is the obvious market leader but the Manchester United boss continues to drift through a combination of other managers' struggles and his team's comeback win over Roma. He now faces a pivotal home game as United look for a first league win since August. His popularity with the fanbase, the supporters' loathing of the club's owners and executives, and a board whose hesitancy to pay compensation is further contributing to a reported struggle to identify a successor all work in Carrick's favour, so it's no certainty defeat would spell the end.

Pierre Sage - 13/8

Next game: Liverpool (H) The man at greatest risk is Pierre Sage. Not only are Crystal Palace in the relegation zone, they have the worst goal difference (-12) and have conceded a league high 21 goals at an average of 2.33 per game. There have been very few positive signs since the Frenchman replaced Oliver Glasner with fans deeply unhappy - not helped by a 5-0 thrashing at rivals Brighton last month. A stoppage-time equaliser against Hoffenheim in the Europa League gave Sage a little more breathing space, but lose to Liverpool and that could be that. Palace's first two league games after the break are against newly-promoted duo Coventry and Hull, a potentially kind start for a new manager.

Regis Le Bris - 2/1

Next game: Chelsea (H) Regis Le Bris has performed miracles at Sunderland, winning promotion from the Championship in his first season before clinching a seventh-placed Premier League finish in his second. Those past achievements are perhaps the reason why the club's board have briefed certain section of the press to say his job isn't under threat, but rarely is any kind of vote of confidence a good thing. Sunderland are bottom of the table with just five points and struggling badly. Le Bris took a risk by rotating his squad for Thursday's Europa League tie with Dinamo Zagreb, which they lost 2-0. He admitted after the match that while it was a mistake as club's young players simply weren't ready, "the biggest game this week is Chelsea." Things don't get any easier post-international break as the Black Cats travel to Aston Villa, host resurgent Tottenham, go to Liverpool and then have an away Tyne-Wear derby. This is another coach whose immediate future may very well be hitched to Sunday.

Matthias Jaissle - 10/1

Next game: Fulham (A) It really does bleak for Newcastle. Matthias Jaissle deserves more patience than most having arrived on the eve of the season when Eddie Howe could see what was unfolding at St James' Park and decided enough was enough. That decision that looks smarter with every passing week. It's hard to see what the young German coach is actually trying to get his team to do, and his assertion after Monday's defeat by Everton that the team were playing "too many long balls" when the plan was the opposite does not bode well; neither did Jacob Ramsey's reckless, needless, red card. The problems run much deeper than the coach. Following the drawn out £125m sale of Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025, Newcastle decided to flog their stars early this summer with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes sold for a combined £230m. They spent heavily to replace them with a raft of young players, and not one has had any kind of impact yet. Despite so many new arrivals, seven of the starting XI against Everton had been at the club for more than two years, with many previously second choice. Newcastle's mid-table position masks how bad they really are, with five of their 11 points coming in their first three games. Only Palace sit below them in the performance-based xG table.

Oliver Glasner - 16/1