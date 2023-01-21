The Toffees sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, joint with basement club Southampton on just 15 points after Saturday's game.

It was a feeble effort by Everton in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, creating only 0.58 expected goals (xG) against the Hammers despite being behind for much of the match.

West Ham hauled themselves out of the bottom three with the victory, giving their under-pressure boss David Moyes some breathing space in the process – while leaving Lampard fearing the worst.

Sky Bet make Lampard their 1/8 favourite to be next to go.