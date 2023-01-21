Everton boss Frank Lampard is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.
The Toffees sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, joint with basement club Southampton on just 15 points after Saturday's game.
It was a feeble effort by Everton in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, creating only 0.58 expected goals (xG) against the Hammers despite being behind for much of the match.
West Ham hauled themselves out of the bottom three with the victory, giving their under-pressure boss David Moyes some breathing space in the process – while leaving Lampard fearing the worst.
Sky Bet make Lampard their 1/8 favourite to be next to go.
Odds correct at 1900 GMT (21/01/23)
Everton are now winless across their last eight Premier League fixtures, and have won just one in their last 12 – relegation-worthy form.
Scoring goals has obviously been a problem for Lampard's side this season, scoring 15 times from a total of 22.7 xG, but an unorganised backline that allows plenty of scoring opportunities is another.
Everton are conceding an average of 1.84 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league this term.
It is an unhealthy mix that makes the Toffees serious relegation candidates.
