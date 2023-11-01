Sporting Life
Erik ten Hag Manchester United

Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag slashed into 5/2 to be next to leave

By Jake Osgathorpe
21:56 · WED November 01, 2023

Erik ten Hag has seen his price slashed from 8/1 into 5/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post.

This comes after another poor performance at Old Trafford, this time in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle.

The Red Devils have really struggled to start the season, losing eight of their opening 15 games in all competitions.

The midweek disappointment comes just days after a derby day humiliation, with the pressure now piling on the Dutch coach.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Paul Heckingbottom - Evens
  • Erik ten Hag - 7/4
  • Andoni Iraola - 8/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 10/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1
  • 28/1 bar

Odds correct at 2200 GMT (01/11/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

Having the been 8/1 joint-third favourite after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City, Ten Hag now finds himself as the 7/4 second favourite, behind only Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom.

United travel to Fulham at the weekend, before a huge clash away at Copenhagen, a game they really have to win if they are to give themselves a chance of qualifying from their Champions League group.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

