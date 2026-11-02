Premier League sack race: Michael Carrick still odds-on but Pierre Sage and Regis Le Bris cut in

Despite another chastening weekend, Michael Carrick has drifted in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market though he remains odds-on favourite.

United were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Chelsea on Saturday with Lisandro Martinez sent off. They are 17th in the Premier League table after nine games and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Carrick's side have won just twice in all competitions this season, beating newly-promoted Ipswich and Azerbaijani minnows Sabah. They face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds Michael Carrick - 8/15

Pierre Sage - 9/4

Regis Le Bris - 5/1

Unai Emery - 20/1

Matthias Jaissle - 20/1

Alvaro Arbeloa - 22/1

Carrick had been as short as 1/5 last week only for the United board to stick with him ahead of a perceived crunch trip to Stamford Bridge. His drift is not down to support from his club, but two other managers also being under intense pressure. Pierre Sage continues to struggle at Crystal Palace. They sit a place below United and have conceded a divisional high 21 goals already this term. His position was also worsened by a 10-man away defeat on Saturday as Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta saw red before Palace went on to lose 2-0 to Spurs.