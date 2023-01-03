Frank Lampard is the clear favourite in the Premier League sack race betting after his Everton side were well beaten by Brighton.
The Toffees saw four goals against them prior to the hour mark, with four different scorers finding the net for the visitors.
It was Everton's ninth defeat in their 18 Premier League games so far this season, a result that leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.
Chants of "sack the board" followed boos at the full-time whistle, as the Everton faithful made their feelings clear on the club's current situation.
Odds correct at 2215 GMT (03/01/23)
Lampard took over at Goodison Park in January 2022, keeping Everton in England's top-flight in the final week of the season after inheriting a side sitting four points ahead of the drop zone.
The summer saw the major departure of forward Richarlison to Tottenham, with the club reinvesting the funds on Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Neal Maupay, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye, while James Tarkowski joined for free.
Rúben Vinagre and Conor Coady arrived on loan but the group have failed to improve on last season's position, leading to Lampard's position at the top of the market.
West Ham's David Moyes remains the second-favourite, while Antonio Conte saw his odds slashed recently following Tottenham's defeat to Aston Villa.