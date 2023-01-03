The Toffees saw four goals against them prior to the hour mark, with four different scorers finding the net for the visitors.

It was Everton's ninth defeat in their 18 Premier League games so far this season, a result that leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.

Chants of "sack the board" followed boos at the full-time whistle, as the Everton faithful made their feelings clear on the club's current situation.