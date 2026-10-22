Premier League sack race betting: Michael Carrick now odds-on favourite after Bournemouth defeat

Michael Carrick is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position following Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
The result meant United have won just two of their opening 12 games across all competitions - those being against Ipswich and Sabah - with their winless run now extending to eight.
They sit 16th in the Premier League table on just seven points and the writing now looks on the wall for Carrick despite fans applauding him off on Sunday and instead directing their frustration and anger towards the players.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds
- Michael Carrick - 1/5
- Pierre Sage - 7/2
- Alvaro Arbeloa - 16/1
- Regis Le Bris - 16/1
- Unai Emery - 20/1
- Oliver Glasner - 20/1
- Frank Lampard - 20/1
Odds correct at 23:55 BST (25/10/26)
Carrick replaced Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage at the top of the market in the wake of United's crushing 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League in midweek, and this latest disappointment looks set to be the final straw.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "It is going to get ridiculously difficult for Michael Carrick to be Manchester United manager moving forward. That's the problem the club have got. It is horrible to say that.
"I did think that last season that the club should have gone for the best manager they could have got and not given the job to Michael Carrick.
"Because I felt this might happen this quickly but this has gone very, very sour very quickly and the club is a mess."
Carrick was asked if he was waving goodbye to the United fans after the defeat but said: "It wasn't from me. I'm feeling mixed emotions. I feel for the players as they are going through a tough spell.
"Some of it we can help, for some the situation unravels. The boys are feeling it.
"I have mixed emotions to have that connection with the supporters in the moment we're in. I need time to digest that.
"I appreciate their support but the situation is where it's at. We haven't been good enough."
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