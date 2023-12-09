Premier League sack race betting: Erik ten Hag now 2/1 after shock Bournemouth defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shortened into 2/1 second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

It comes after his side were stunned in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, a result which kept them 6th in the Premier League table. Dominic Solanke fired the visitors ahead after just four minutes, before substitute Philip Billing doubled the lead in the second-half. Marcos Senesi made it three as the game approached the final 15 minutes of normal time. Dango Ouattara also saw a potential fourth ruled out for handball.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 1/2

Erik ten Hag - 2/1

Roy Hodgson - 10/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Marco Silva - 25/1

Rob Edwards - 25/1 Odds correct at 1725 GMT (09/12/23)

Ten Hag was previously an 8/1 outsider in the market following their midweek victory over Chelsea, but pressure continues to mount after an underwhelming start to the season. United have lost seven of their 16 league games so far and sit bottom of Group A in the Champions League with four points gained from a possible 15. Steve Cooper remains the clear favourite in the market, although he has drifted from 1/8 to 1/2 after his Nottingham Forest side picked up a point in an away draw at Wolves. Reports previously suggested that Cooper would be sacked if they lost the game at Molineux, so we await to see the outcome following the shared result.