Brentford were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, while Wolves scored three late goals to complete a stunning comeback at Aston Villa.

Brentford v Chelsea report will appear here

Wolves stage stunning fightback Wolves claimed an astonishing derby win at Aston Villa after three goals in the final 10 minutes capped a stunning comeback. Ruben Neves’ deflected free-kick snatched a 3-2 victory in injury time to settle a remarkable game which saw the visitors hit back from 2-0 down. Romain Saiss and Conor Coady levelled for Bruno Lage’s side after Danny Ings and John McGinn had put Villa in control. But the hosts imploded after Saiss pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left and could not cope as Wolves earned their fourth win in five games. Victory lifted Wolves to eighth in the Premier League, moving them above Villa who sit 12th.

Vardy and Daka strike late to beat United Leicester brought Manchester United’s record away run to a crashing end as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men collapsed during a chaotic end to a thrilling clash. Both sides were looking to return from the international break with a bang after recent struggles, with the visitors higher in the Premier League but under more intense scrutiny. That focus will only increase after Leicester won 4-2 at a rocking King Power Stadium, where Jamie Vardy and substitute Patson Daka scored late to condemn United to a first away league defeat since January 2020. The end of that 29-match unbeaten run on the road came on a wild afternoon against the Foxes, who cancelled out Mason Greenwood’s stunner with a similarly impressive effort through Youri Tielemans. Ex-Leicester defender Harry Maguire was at fault for the leveller and David De Gea had to produce some keys saves in the second half, before Caglar Soyuncu turned in what looked to be a late winner. But there was still plenty of drama. Substitute Marcus Rashford – making his first appearance since the Euro 2020 final – levelled for United, only for Leicester to score straight from the restart through Vardy. Daka turned home from a set-piece in stoppage time to add gloss to the scoreline as Brendan Rodgers’ side celebrated a superb victory.

City battle past Burnley Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as champions Manchester City claimed a battling 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. City were not at their fluid best and made some uncharacteristic errors but the Clarets, despite a committed effort, were not capable of punishing them. Silva put them on course for victory in the 12th minute and De Bruyne made sure of the victory in the second half. The Clarets had lost 5-0 on each of their previous four visits to the Etihad and they may have feared another repeat after City hit them hard early on, but the run of thrashings was to end at four.

Broja earns Saints impressive win Armando Broja struck his maiden Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by deservedly beating Leeds 1-0 at St Mary’s. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kick-off about whether Chelsea loanee Broja was ready to start top-flight games. But the Slough-born Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing a flowing breakaway goal in the 53rd minute. Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless league run dating back to last season to lift them a point above their below-par opponents. Leeds – deprived of influential duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha due to injury and international commitments respectively – created little on the south coast and could have few complaints about the result.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Norwich rue missed chances Norwich’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as they were left to rue missed chances during a goalless draw with Brighton. Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki were guilty of poor misses at Carrow Road, but Daniel Farke’s men did at least earn a second point of the campaign with another clean sheet to make it two games without defeat, having lost their first six matches back in the top flight.

Firmino and Salah inspire Reds Roberto Firmino struck a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah scored for the eighth consecutive game as Liverpool delivered a masterclass in a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League return. Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated from the outset to extend their unbeaten league run to 18 games, with Sadio Mane opening the scoring with his 100th Premier League goal. Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead just before half-time with a tap-in before adding his second from close range seven minutes after the break, capitalising on a parry from goalkeeper Ben Foster. Salah provided Liverpool’s fourth with another moment of individual brilliance in the box before curling the ball in to the far corner and Firmino completed his treble in added time. It was not the welcome return to the Premier League that former Chelsea and Leicester boss Ranieri would have hoped for, after replacing the sacked Xisco Munoz, with the full scale of Watford’s bid to stay in the top flight evident.