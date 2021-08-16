It was a great afternoon for Sporting Life readers too, as Caglar Soyuncu scored to deliver a 28/1 anytime goalscorer winner for followers of Tom Carnduff's tips, a bet that astonishingly also paid out last season at 90/1 each-way, when the Turkey defender scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

They were beaten 4-2 at the King Power on Saturday, with four goals flying in in the final 12 minutes of the match.

Pressure mounting on Ole

Both sides were looking to return from the international break with a bang after recent struggles, with the visitors higher in the table but under more intense scrutiny.

That focus will only increase after Leicester's win in front of a rocking home crowd, where Jamie Vardy and substitute Patson Daka scored late to condemn United to a first away league defeat since January 2020.

The end of that 29-match unbeaten run on the road came on a wild afternoon against the Foxes, who cancelled out Mason Greenwood’s stunner with a similarly impressive effort through Youri Tielemans.

Ex-Leicester defender Harry Maguire was at fault for the leveller and David De Gea had to produce some keys saves in the second half, before Soyuncu turned in what looked to be a late winner.

But there was still plenty of drama. Substitute Marcus Rashford – making his first appearance since the Euro 2020 final – levelled for United, only for Leicester to score straight from the restart through Vardy.

Daka turned home from a corner in stoppage time to add gloss to the scoreline as Brendan Rodgers’ side celebrated a superb victory.