Premier League round-up: Darwin Nunez is Liverpool saviour as Reds beat Brentford

Nunez brace seals Liverpool win

Darwin Nunez scored twice in stoppage-time as Premier League leaders Liverpool left it late to claim a 2-0 victory at Brentford.

Nunez came off the bench to give Liverpool the lead with a close-range finish before he rounded off a swift counter attack two minutes later to put the seal on a hard-fought victory.

Arne Slot’s side were facing a third game without a win, after draws with Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, but the Uruguayan’s late salvo returned the Reds to winning ways.

Kluivert hat-trick as Cherries blossom

Justin Kluivert ended Newcastle’s nine-game winning run with a stunning hat-trick as Bournemouth strengthened their own claims of European football with a fine victory at St James’ Park.

Kluivert, whose father Patrick played for the Magpies during his glittering career, struck twice either side of Bruno Guimaraes equaliser and then again at the death before Milos Kerkez added a fourth as the Cherries extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions – 10 of them in the league – with a 4-1 success.

What will have pleased head coach Andoni Iraola most is that they were good value for the three points after unsettling and largely outplaying Eddie Howe’s men – who would have gone third for at least 24 hours with a 10th successive win – on an afternoon when striker Alexander Isak’s eight-game scoring run came to an end.

Ruud reception as Leicester lose again

Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore struck in the second half as Fulham beat Leicester 2-0, inflicting a seventh successive Premier League defeat on the hosts.

The Foxes provided another solid first-half showing but ultimately paid the price for a lack of quality and failed to learn their lessons from their midweek second-half collapse to Crystal Palace in a similar showing in front of their own fans.

The hosts’ defensive fragility showed after the interval and they conceded early for the second time in the space of a week courtesy of Smith-Rowe’s fourth goal of the campaign.

A hostile home atmosphere did not improve Leicester’s performance and the Cottagers ensured a return to winning ways as substituted Traore handed Ruud van Nistelrooy’s relegation-threatened team a seventh loss from his first 10 games in all competitions.

The Leicester boss was also the target of negative chants from the home stands just a few weeks after goalkeeper Danny Ward had received the same treatment from his own fans.

Mateta at the double

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice to condemn West Ham boss Graham Potter to a first Premier League defeat as Crystal Palace won 2-0.

The French striker made it four goals in his last three matches as Oliver Glasner’s Eagles secured back-to-back away victories.

The Hammers also had defender Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off towards the end of a miserable afternoon for Potter.